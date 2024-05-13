Open Liberty is an IBM open source project. WebSphere Liberty is built on Open Liberty. Most cloud-native developers and operators will find no differences between the two and can use either Open Liberty or WebSphere Liberty (or a combination of the two) in development and in production. Applications built on Open Liberty can also be run on WebSphere Liberty. All documentation for building and running cloud-native applications on Liberty is available on the Open Liberty website (link resides outside ibm.com).

If you are running and maintaining applications that use older technologies, such as Java EE 6, or APIs that help with migration from traditional WebSphere (or other traditional Java application servers), or your environments are managed by Installation Manager, or you are looking to perform centralized deployment and management of Liberty clusters in Virtual Machines, you need to develop and run those applications on WebSphere Liberty, rather than Open Liberty. Find out more in the IBM Documentation.