DevSecOps Look at DevOps with a focus on secure design, development and delivery. Note how security is architected into cloud-native applications and platform constructs such as clusters, namespaces deployment configurations, SDN, roles and pipelines. Use the IBM Security architecture to safeguard and monitor your cloud applications and data.

AIOps Apply deep learning and machine learning to model behavioral patterns in operations, using the data that cloud-native applications generate to arrive at predictions. When applied to IT operations, AIOps provides insight about a system and can give rise to predictive alters, reduction in mean time to repair, and outage avoidance.

ModelOps Part of infusing AI into the enterprise is building a rich set of ML models that can differentiate you from your competition. ML model lifecycles are highly iterative and involve code, deployments and publishing for consumption. The constructs are different, but the pipeline activity, such as application code, can be automated in a toolchain.