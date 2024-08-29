IBM DevOps Plan

Accelerate project delivery and increase productivity with generative AI-assisted planning and workflow management.

Read the 2023 Software Delivery Efficiency Report

IBM® DevOps Plan – gen AI-assisted automation and workflow management accelerating project delivery.

Achieving business aims and delivery objectives are impacted by the efficiency of your delivery processes, the ability of multi-discipline teams to collaborate and manual steps involved in managing projects.

DevOps Plan is a low-code/no-code change and workflow management solution that helps software delivery teams tackle critical challenges head on, including:

  • Lack of visibility and alignment.
  • Manual, time-consuming, routine administrative tasks.
  • Unaligned strategy and execution.
  • Loss of focus on key goals.

With generative AI-assisted automation across the planning and management process, DevOps Plan is the solution you need to deliver faster, with certainty.
Benefits Improve planning and coordination

Break work activities into tasks and specify timelines, resources and budgets.

 Boost productivity

Automate repetitive activities through rule-based workflows that trigger actions.

 Start projects faster

Start first with accelerators and prebuilt templates for different team and work scenarios.

 Strengthen governance

Report on plans, the status of execution, dependencies, bottlenecks, timelines and other aspects of the work activities.

 Promote collaboration

Use team spaces to discuss and share documentation and update plans based on new information.

 Enhance auditability

Integrate with other DevOps, runtime, business and ESG applications.

Use cases

AI Assistance Leverage generative AI to turn your ideas into actions throughout the planning and workflow management process.
Project Planning Easily create, track and report on tasks. Collaborate in real-time using team spaces. Start fast with accelerators and templates for workflows, teams, and industries that suit your business needs.
Workflow management Easily manage project compliance with e-signature support, ensuring governance and compliance. Improve productivity and risk analysis with automated decision gates and rule-based workflow triggers. Visualize data on process metrics and report on plans, dependencies, bottlenecks, and more.
Lifecycle integration Integrate with other DevOps, runtime, and ESG applications with >230 plugins. Get clarity and impact with value stream management in DevOps Velocity. Create test from work items and link test scripts to stories and requirements in DevOps Test. Leverage planning and delivery analytics for informed decision-making and continuous improvement.
Next steps

Learn more about DevOps Plan

 Join our community