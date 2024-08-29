Accelerate project delivery and increase productivity with generative AI-assisted planning and workflow management.
IBM® DevOps Plan – gen AI-assisted automation and workflow management accelerating project delivery.
Achieving business aims and delivery objectives are impacted by the efficiency of your delivery processes, the ability of multi-discipline teams to collaborate and manual steps involved in managing projects.
DevOps Plan is a low-code/no-code change and workflow management solution that helps software delivery teams tackle critical challenges head on, including:
With generative AI-assisted automation across the planning and management process, DevOps Plan is the solution you need to deliver faster, with certainty.
Break work activities into tasks and specify timelines, resources and budgets.
Automate repetitive activities through rule-based workflows that trigger actions.
Start first with accelerators and prebuilt templates for different team and work scenarios.
Report on plans, the status of execution, dependencies, bottlenecks, timelines and other aspects of the work activities.
Use team spaces to discuss and share documentation and update plans based on new information.
Integrate with other DevOps, runtime, business and ESG applications.