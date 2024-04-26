IBM DevOps Deploy is an application-release solution that infuses automation into the continuous delivery and continuous deployment (CI/CD) process and provides robust visibility, traceability and auditing capabilities.
Accelerate software delivery through automated, repeatable processes across dev/test and production.
Simplify multichannel application deployment to all environments with consistency and repeatability.
A single centralized server can manage thousands of endpoints to clouds, data centers or mainframes.
Integrations with technologies such as Jenkins, Kubernetes, Microsoft, ServiceNow and IBM® WebSphere® make processes more robust and easier to design.
Meet enterprise requirements with an architecture designed to scale — providing high availability, horizontal scalability and tight security.
Reduce the time it takes to deploy applications to the mainframe.
Model cloud environments in a simple graphical editor to deploy your applications to public, private and hybrid clouds.
Track what resides where with visibility into your applications, environments and configurations.
Ensure that only application-component versions that meet quality criteria are promoted across test environments en route to production.
Employ industry-leading release automation capabilities for the container world.
DevOps Deploy is available as a container and certified to work with Red Hat OpenShift.
This plug-in includes functions to interact with DevOps Deploy components and deployments.
Install this plug-in to gain the ability to interact with Kubernetes resources within DevOps Deploy.
Manually or automatically import new versions from Git, with the option to deploy them at once.