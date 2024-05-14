A leading financial services group in Europe avoids millions in external connections costs by using IBM Rational Test Virtualization Server software to create virtual test environments.
As the bank develops and tests new applications and integrations for its large and evolving IT landscape, the cost of connecting to external services for every test can run into the millions.
The client uses IBM Rational Test Virtualization Server software to deliver virtual test environments internally, eliminating the need for external connections.
