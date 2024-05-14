A leading financial services group in Europe avoids millions in external connections costs by using IBM Rational Test Virtualization Server software to create virtual test environments.

Business Challenge As the bank develops and tests new applications and integrations for its large and evolving IT landscape, the cost of connecting to external services for every test can run into the millions.

Transformation The client uses IBM Rational Test Virtualization Server software to deliver virtual test environments internally, eliminating the need for external connections.

Every time you have a lot of transactions, and transactions can run into millions, they come at a cost. And the cost tends to be extremely expensive. By using the IBM Service Virtualization tool, we eliminate those costs totally. IT Analyst A leading European bank