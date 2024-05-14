Daimler Trucks North America

As with most organizations today, the IT Services team at Daimler Trucks NA faced an ever-increasing demand for new applications to support the business. The department set a long-term objective to find the tools and talent to automate as many software delivery processes as possible. One area ripe for innovation and automation was application deployment.

The company’s application deployment model had become unsustainable for several reasons. First, the software build and deployment processes were independent functions in separate departments. Once the build team wrote the code, it relinquished responsibility for the application’s deployment, essentially “throwing the package over the wall.”

Nick Wylde, Technical Analyst for IT Services and Customer Support and DevOps Champion at Daimler Trucks NA, describes the situation: “After installing an application, the middleware team might get a midnight call from someone because it didn’t work properly. Even if the culprit was a coding problem that belonged to the developers, the middleware team was in the hot seat to make it work.”

Second, the deployment process was slow and error-prone. When the middleware team received the application, it followed a manual work document with more than 30 steps. If someone did any one of the steps incorrectly, the individual had to go back to that step and redo the process. The result: each deployment, whether initial installation or update, took at least an hour, often longer. Further, there was no clear, automated rollback path, so fixing the issue required more manual effort from the deployment team.

Finally, there were few enforceable rules or policies regarding file handling or traceability to source control. This lack of governance could easily introduce errors into existing or new applications as files were manually passed from one server or application to another.

According to Wylde: “Poor or buggy application deployment and slow fixes have a negative business impact. For example, there’s a ripple effect if an application that manages dealership parts inventory is flawed. Trucks get stuck in the shop and can’t go out. The fleet is paying for trucks that aren’t making money, and we lose money because we can’t sell the parts.”