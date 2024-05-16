IBM DevOps an enterprise-scale release management application that delivers pipeline orchestration and real-time analytics. Your teams can visualize your DevOps toolchain and data and can better determine the creation of value as work proceeds from idea to customer.
Bring together heterogeneous pipelines across different integration and delivery tools.
Provide data that helps teams to identify value creation, bottlenecks and team issues.
Show that automation is complemented with appropriate controls and visibility.
Orchestrate releases across multiple deployment tools.
Consolidate testing and security metrics across your organization.
Improve governance across your tools, throughout your organization.
DevOps Velocity has many popular plugins for your IT landscape.
Download Velocity plugins from Github( (link resides outside ibm.com)
Get Native integration across the value chain. Transform your change advisory board.
Get traceability of work for Azure DevOps work items.
Get quality gates and approvals across the pipeline. Orchestrate complex release events.
Govern business value flow from Git commits and Git merge requests.
Visualize and derive value from Bitbucket artifacts.
Achieve traceability of work from idea to business value.
Measure value from test-result data from JUnit.
Integrate with open source and third party. Get anAPI/Graph QL interface and Plugin SDK.