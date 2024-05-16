Home IT automation DevOps Build IBM DevOps Build
Scale configuring and managing your build infrastructure
What is IBM® DevOps® Build?

DevOps Build is a distributed, multiplatform build-management tool for configuring and running software builds.
Benefits Dependency management

Facilitate complex project builds based upon project relationships.

 Role-based and team-based security

Create a secure environment that conforms to your organization’s structure and needs.

 Scalable build

Configure and run your builds with a template-driven process that accelerates feedback.
Key features Capabilities of DevOps Build Capture common elements of configuration

See standard build processes, source control rules, test reports. Identify project variances.

 Centralize security setup, template creation

Control who can see and run builds. Save time, effort when configuring security settings.

 Know app dependencies and set up management

Generate graphs of complex-app makeup and high-performance reports to see project trends.
Product integrations Docker Build plug-in

Use the Docker Build plug-in to build Docker images with DevOps Build.
 

 Download the plug-in Git plug-in

Automate cloning a Git repository, tag source artifacts and publish source-artifact changes.

 Download the plug-in Hundreds of other integrations 

Use tested integrations with tools and technologies from IBM, open source and third parties.

 Get the full list