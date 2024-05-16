DevOps Build is a distributed, multiplatform build-management tool for configuring and running software builds.
Facilitate complex project builds based upon project relationships.
Create a secure environment that conforms to your organization’s structure and needs.
Configure and run your builds with a template-driven process that accelerates feedback.
See standard build processes, source control rules, test reports. Identify project variances.
Control who can see and run builds. Save time, effort when configuring security settings.
Generate graphs of complex-app makeup and high-performance reports to see project trends.
Use the Docker Build plug-in to build Docker images with DevOps Build.
Automate cloning a Git repository, tag source artifacts and publish source-artifact changes.
Use tested integrations with tools and technologies from IBM, open source and third parties.