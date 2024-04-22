Accelerate DevOps while you reduce cost Observability tools capture the health and resource utilization of IT infrastructure components, regardless where they reside. From your data center, at the edge, infrastructure as a service [IaaS] to your platform as a service [PaaS] in the cloud, your embraced cloud architecture is difficult to observe. As part of the observability in IBM Cloud stack, the IBM Cloud Monitoring service is a fully managed monitoring service for administrators, DevOps teams and developers. Expect deep container visibility and comprehensive metrics. Reduce cost as you free up DevOps and better manage the software lifecycle. Read the blog post