The CRM.COM cloud-based delivery model with IBM Cloud has helped the company gain access to markets across the world and deploy projects 100% remotely regardless of project size and complexity. The CRM.COM offering — which includes subscriptions, orders, billing, product catalogs, eWallets, passes, offers, promotions, notifications, segmentations, automations, integrations, branded mobile applications, web portals and more — is feature-rich and has multiple benefits to offer clients who look for modern, innovative yet highly powerful software solutions.

For example, in telecommunications, the company’s subscription billing solution allows triple play, TV and broadband operators to monetize their content and assets and earn predictable recurring revenue. CRM.COM allows operators to easily bundle their services, assign flexible pricing, execute mission-critical rating and billing and collect payments in real time from multiple payment sources. CRM.COM is in line with the latest trends in the telecom business and other industries and the company can easily integrate to any service provisioning platform and synchronize subscription, service and usage in real time. Therefore, CRM.COM helps operators maximize their operational efficiency, enhance their profitability and minimize churn.

Additionally, CRM.COM’s rewards solution allows businesses in multiple industries such as retail, HORECA, banking, telecom and more to offer cashback-based rewards to their customers, accumulated in an eWallet and managed through branded apps and portals. CRM.COM supports a variety of reward offers and steps out of traditional point-based loyalty schemes where one fits all. CRM.COM allows operators to offer personalized and targeted rewards with real monetary value while monitoring the performance through advanced embedded business intelligence tools.

Similarly, CRM.COM’s eWallet can be introduced by businesses or electronic money institutions that want to use CRM.COM as their main platform for electronic money transactions. CRM.COM is an expert in transaction capturing and incorporates full customer information capture, know your customer (KYC) policies, financial accounts, eWallets, transaction management, transaction restrictions, transaction fees, wallet maintenance fee ceilings, notifications, reporting and more.

Furthermore, the business intelligence component of CRM.COM allows users to explore and query complex revenue, product, sales and marketing data to gain new insights into subscribers and customer behavior. This makes it possible to target customers with real-time, meaningful offers, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and promoting loyalty.

IBM Cloud provides the security-rich and scalable foundation the CRM.COM solutions demand. The company processes millions of transactions and events in real time and the safety of client and transactional data is critical. Time-to-market with new features and the ability to ramp up new projects quickly is also important, so the ability to increase capacity on demand with IBM Cloud PaaS ensures that CRM.COM can meet its commitment dates to clients.

“Partnering with IBM has helped us win more deals. Our clients feel confident that they can put their trust in the CRM.COM solution in part because it runs on IBM Cloud,” concludes Mrs. Pouyiouka.