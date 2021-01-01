IBM Cloud® Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) services free developers and IT from complex and time-consuming tasks including deployment of infrastructure and database software, infrastructure operations, database software updates, and backup. IBM Cloud® Database SMEs deliver and maintain ready-to-use, highly available, database instances freeing developer and IT staff time to focus on other priorities.
IBM Cloud supports an extensive portfolio of relational and non-relational (Non-SQL) databases and integrations to support building or migrating a wide range of application types across all industries. While relational databases structure data into a tabular format, non-relational databases do not have as rigid of a database schema. In fact, non-relational databases organize data differently based on the type of database. Irrespective of the type of non-relational database, they all aim to solve for the flexibility and scalability issues inherent in relational models which are not ideal for unstructured data formats, like text, video, and images.
Our commercial and open-source databases support any data you bring to IBM Cloud: structured, unstructured, SQL, NoSQL, IoT, blockchain and more.
Our cloud databases have a design philosophy of global hybrid cloud scale and take advantage of the elasticity and flexibility of the IBM Cloud.
Many IBM Cloud database services solutions run with IBM Cloud Satellite® for distributed cloud workloads. Deploy on premises, edge locations or other clouds.
A powerful, open-source object-relational database that is highly customizable with high availability, backup orchestration, point-in-time-recovery (PITR) and read replica with ease.
Build mission-critical web applications that offer high performance with scalability and security. MySQL is de-facto standard for web applications and sites, part of LAMP Stack.
A PostgreSQL based database optimized for performance, developer productivity, and compatibility with Oracle.
A next generation transational database. Rely on a dedicated operations team, PITR, and high-availability disaster recovery (HADR) with multizone region support and independent scaling.
A NoSQL JSON document store with a rich query and aggregation framework.
The best in-memory database for ultra fast speed and throughput.
A scalable NoSQL JSON document database for web,mobile, IoT and serverless applications, based on Apache CouchDB
Go-to answer for search-driven, high data-volume storage and retrieval challenges Full-text Search, Vector Store.
Open-source distributed key-value store which is the primary datastore for Kubernetes and acts as a backbone to modern day distributed system architectures.
Event streaming platform built on open source Apache Kafka. It is available both as a fully managed service on IBM Cloud or on-premise as part of Event Automation.
Highly robust & most widely deployed message broker(middleware), deployed in distributed systems.
