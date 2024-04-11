IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch combines the flexibility of a full-text search engine with the indexing power of a JSON document database. With integrated machine learning (ML) models as well as specialised ML nodes, data types and search algorithms, IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch is ready to power your enterprise.
New users of IBM Cloud® Databases can receive a USD 250 credit. Apply code DSFREE250.
Developers can focus on building applications rather than handling backups, logging, monitoring, scaling, hardware setup and software patching.
Get immediate value from machine learning with all the powerful out-of-the-box features of Elasticsearch. Make your enterprise data work harder with Elastic’s ML algorithms, specialist ML nodes and semantic search.
IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch allows you to scale disk and RAM independently to best fit your application requirements.
The service is compatible with Elasticsearch APIs, data formats and clients. Applications that already leverage Elasticsearch can use IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch as a drop-in replacement.
The standard configuration includes three data members configured for high availability to provide a 99.99% SLA.
Get to global scale with integrated, infrastructure-as-code tools, such as IBM Cloud Schematics with Terraform and Red Hat® Ansible® support at no additional charge.
Build your monitoring and incident management skills through log courses contained within the IBM Cloud Professional Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) curriculum.
Get started with IBM Cloud Databases for Elastisearch. Follow easy steps to manage user access, provision an instance, collect metrics and launch the web UI. See documentation.
Access IBM Cloud Databases experts, IT ops managers, solution architects, SREs and other professionals in the industry and join the conversation.
IBM Cloud® database as a service solutions offer a complete portfolio of managed services for data and analytics.
