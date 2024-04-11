Home Databases Cloud Databases Elasticsearch IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch
Use ML to unlock the power of your enterprise-ready, fully managed Elasticsearch — built with native integration into IBM Cloud.
What is IBM Cloud® Databases for Elasticsearch?

IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch combines the flexibility of a full-text search engine with the indexing power of a JSON document database. With integrated machine learning (ML) models as well as specialised ML nodes, data types and search algorithms, IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch is ready to power your enterprise.
How it’s used

Log analysis Analyze and visualize logs and machine-generated data from servers, sensors and websites to debug applications and systems.
Full-text search Give your website or application the power of search with an industry-leading set of search APIs.
Elasticsearch, machine learning, and AI At the heart of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science lies machine learning (ML). It's where computers learn and adapt by using data and algorithms, just like humans.
IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch features Fully managed

Developers can focus on building applications rather than handling backups, logging, monitoring, scaling, hardware setup and software patching.

 ML to cut through data noise

Get immediate value from machine learning with all the powerful out-of-the-box features of Elasticsearch. Make your enterprise data work harder with Elastic’s ML algorithms, specialist ML nodes and semantic search.

 Serverless scaling

IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch allows you to scale disk and RAM independently to best fit your application requirements.

 Open source compatible

The service is compatible with Elasticsearch APIs, data formats and clients. Applications that already leverage Elasticsearch can use IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch as a drop-in replacement.

 Highly available

The standard configuration includes three data members configured for high availability to provide a 99.99% SLA.

 Automation aware

Get to global scale with integrated, infrastructure-as-code tools, such as IBM Cloud Schematics with Terraform and Red Hat® Ansible® support at no additional charge.
Resources IBM Cloud professional training

Build your monitoring and incident management skills through log courses contained within the IBM Cloud Professional Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) curriculum.

 Review product documentation

Get started with IBM Cloud Databases for Elastisearch. Follow easy steps to manage user access, provision an instance, collect metrics and launch the web UI. See documentation.

 IBM Cloud PaaS User Community

Access IBM Cloud Databases experts, IT ops managers, solution architects, SREs and other professionals in the industry and join the conversation.
Get started with IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch.
