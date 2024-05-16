Gartner® releases 2021 Magic Quadrant® for Cloud Database Management Systems
PostgreSQL is an object-relational SQL database that employs indexable JSON, publish and subscribe functions and drivers.
IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL, our PostgreSQL database-as-a-service offering, lets teams spend more time building with high availability, backup orchestration, point-in-time-recovery (PITR) and read replica with ease.
PostgreSQL as a service means IBM manages point-in-time backups, read replicas, logging, monitoring, scaling, hardware setup and software patching.
PostgreSQL deployments are built for high availability, using multiple availability zones for a 99.99% SLA. Access is routed through a single endpoint.
Data is encrypted at rest and in motion. IBM® Key Protect provides bring-your-own-key (BYOK) encryption. Compliant with SOC 2 Type 2, PCI, HIPAA and GDPR.
Scale disk and RAM independently to fit your application needs or use autoscaling. Add read replicas to your PostgreSQL deployments to offload traffic.
Get to global scale with integrated, infrastructure-as-code tools, such as IBM Cloud Schematics with Terraform and Red Hat® Ansible® support at no additional charge.
Separately scale disk, RAM and vCPUs for each PostgreSQL deployment. There’s no need to migrate instance classes to accommodate growth. Pay hourly.
Enable infrastructure as code and automate the management of IBM Cloud services and Terraform.
Get powerful tools, an intuitive user experience and built-in security for rapid delivery of applications.
Build and train AI models. Prepare and analyze data in a single integrated environment.
