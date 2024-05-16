Home Databases Cloud Databases PostgreSQL IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL
Managed PostgreSQL, built enterprise-ready, with native integration into the IBM Cloud
Managed PostgreSQL: Scale, security, resiliency

PostgreSQL is an object-relational SQL database that employs indexable JSON, publish and subscribe functions and drivers.

IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL, our PostgreSQL database-as-a-service offering, lets teams spend more time building with high availability, backup orchestration, point-in-time-recovery (PITR) and read replica with ease.

Use cases

Web and mobile apps Quickly build engaging, scalable cross-platform enterprise applications and connect a PostgreSQL cloud database deployment to a Kubernetes app. PostgreSQL’s object-relational, highly customizable database makes it an ideal choice for developing web and mobile applications.
Business intelligence Implement the analytics capabilities of PostgreSQL to transform data into actionable business insight. Combine advanced analytics applications with multidimensional data to make strategic business decisions. With rich features to support ETL and data analysis, PostgreSQL is an ideal choice for your analytics infrastructure.
A unified data and AI platform Unleash extensive productivity by integrating PostgreSQL with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, which allows additional customer insights and an edge from data that already exists in the organization. A game-changer providing you one of the best ways to work with data.
Database consolidation Move your existing databases to IBM Cloud while also consolidating license costs, retiring servers and cleaning up database sprawl.
Powerful. Customizable. Open source. Fully managed PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL as a service means IBM manages point-in-time backups, read replicas, logging, monitoring, scaling, hardware setup and software patching.

 Highly available

PostgreSQL deployments are built for high availability, using multiple availability zones for a 99.99% SLA. Access is routed through a single endpoint.

 Advanced security

Data is encrypted at rest and in motion. IBM® Key Protect provides bring-your-own-key (BYOK) encryption. Compliant with SOC 2 Type 2, PCI, HIPAA and GDPR.

 Scale effortlessly

Scale disk and RAM independently to fit your application needs or use autoscaling. Add read replicas to your PostgreSQL deployments to offload traffic.

 Automation aware

Get to global scale with integrated, infrastructure-as-code tools, such as IBM Cloud Schematics with Terraform and Red Hat® Ansible® support at no additional charge.

 Flexible options

Separately scale disk, RAM and vCPUs for each PostgreSQL deployment. There’s no need to migrate instance classes to accommodate growth. Pay hourly.
