Drive agility and fuel growth with hybrid cloud and AI

Use our cloud services, powered by our purpose-built IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator platform, to accelerate your journey to hybrid cloud, driving cost efficiency, increased productivity, sustainability and faster time to market. Applying generative AI to IT automation can accelerate that journey even faster.

With architectural flexibility and exponential technologies like generative AI, you can automate IT, modernize your applications for improved ROI, build cloud-native applications and manage them at scale—on your platform of choice.

 Grow your business and champion innovation with hybrid cloud
Accelerate business agility and growth with generative AI and a hybrid cloud approach.
Cloud transformation index: State of the cloud A comparative look at enterprise cloud strategy, the index offers a snapshot of progress in various areas of cloud transformation. Read the report
Capabilities Hybrid cloud strategy and architecture consulting

We work with you to determine the right hybrid cloud strategy, solutions, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem partnerships, combining our deep industry expertise with technology insights to achieve measurable business outcomes.

 Application migration and modernization

Supported by IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator, our methodology helps you execute seamless cloud migration and modernization that is secure, cost effective and agile, determining the most optimized path for migrating and modernizing mission critical applications.

 Cloud application development consulting services

We help you accelerate innovation at lower costs through a cloud native build strategy, supported by IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator, that helps achieve faster time to market and drive revenue growth with open, secure hybrid multicloud platforms.

 Application management services for hybrid cloud

Our hybrid cloud management capabilities uses AI and automation to remove the complexity of managing applications across clouds for improved ROI and freeing up IT resources to innovate.

Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Use cases Lower application costs and improve ROI

Transform your business model for growth with a hybrid cloud approach, lowering application costs and improving return on investment with AI and automation.

 Modernize and manage your applications

Continuously modernize and manage your applications on any platform with enhanced control and visibility, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

 Adopt new ways of working and deliver innovation

We solve internal expertise gaps through deep collaboration—changing the way you innovate to convert successful ideas from pilot to enterprise-scale adoption.
IBM Consulting, IBM Garage and IBM Cloud meant access to truly world-class expertise and best practices, backed by IBM’s aviation experience, and integrating all of that into our digital transformation. Takhliq Hanif Head of Group Enterprise Architecture, Technology and Innovation Etihad Airways Read the Etihad Airways story
Strategic partnerships AWS

Using agile methodologies and extensive reusable blueprints, we can help speed your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.

 Explore IBM Consulting services on AWS cloud Explore the CIO guidebook for generative AI Microsoft Azure

Use our industry-leading cloud innovate methodology and cloud technology tools for application development and management to help accelerate growth, efficiency and innovation.

 Explore IBM Consulting for Microsoft Put AI to work for application modernization Google Cloud

Gain support for modernization and migration of your cloud computing workloads and applications to Google Cloud and other multicloud platforms.

 Discover IBM Consulting services for Google Cloud IBM Services for IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud with Red Hat brings together market-leading security, enterprise scalability and open innovation for increased agility and continuity.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud IBM Red Hat solutions

See how IBM and Red Hat can streamline and simplify hybrid cloud complexity, increase productivity and reduce costs delivering business outcomes.

 Discover IBM Red Hat solutions
Meet our experts Varun Bijlani

As IBM Consulting Global Managing Partner, Hybrid Cloud Transformation Services, Varun helps large enterprise clients use cloud technologies to modernize and transform their business processes.

Aparna Sharma

An engineer by training, Aparna is IBM Consulting Global Managing Partner, Hybrid Cloud Services in Americas, dedicated to helping companies break through business as usual to transform, modernize and thrive.

 AB Vijay

An IBM Fellow and IBM Master Inventor, AB has more than 58 patents filed in his name and is the CTO of Hybrid Cloud Services and Platform Engineering Services, responsible for providing the technology strategy, defining new offerings aligning to hybrid multi-cloud and more.

Insights

Find out how your organization can put AI to work for application modernization
Applications that drive transformation

See how application modernization unlocks digital transformation.

 Mastering hybrid cloud

Understand the 5 common challenges to achieving value on hybrid cloud journeys.

Optimize your digital transformation

The IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator drives rapid planning and low touch execution with predictable outcomes.

Resources IBM watsonx Code Assistant

Enable hybrid cloud developers of all experience levels to write code with AI-generated recommendations.

Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed

Ansible Lightspeed with IBM watsonx Code Assistant is a generative AI service that helps developers create Ansible content at speed and scale.

IBM Consulting Advantage

IBM supercharges client value and consultant work with IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform with a library of assistants.

 HFS Research recognizes IBM among Top 10 Hyperscaler Cloud Service Providers

Recognized for our partner and product ecosystem for multi-cloud capabilities.

 HFS Horizons: Cloud Native Transformation 2022 report

IBM recognized as Horizon 3 by driving transformation with hybrid cloud assets and differentiating M&A investments.
Related solutions Advancing hybrid cloud growth with Nordcloud

Strengthen your business through cloud migration and transformation capabilities that deliver your objectives.

 Platform engineering services

Reimagine internal developer platforms and increase the value of your software development teams.

 Driving digital transformation with Boxboat

Maximize the benefits of modern technologies in your digital transformation.

 Accelerate to hybrid cloud with Neudesic

Innovative business automation and cloud support, delivering impactful business results through digital modernization and evolution.
Generative AI can help reduce IT automation skill gaps and provide simple yet powerful AI generated code assistance.

