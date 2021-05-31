Use our cloud services, powered by our purpose-built IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator platform, to accelerate your journey to hybrid cloud, driving cost efficiency, increased productivity, sustainability and faster time to market. Applying generative AI to IT automation can accelerate that journey even faster.

With architectural flexibility and exponential technologies like generative AI, you can automate IT, modernize your applications for improved ROI, build cloud-native applications and manage them at scale—on your platform of choice.

