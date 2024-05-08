IBM Event Streams is an event streaming platform built on open source Apache Kafka. It is available both as a fully managed service on IBM Cloud or on-premise as part of Event Automation.
To deliver more engaging customer experiences, you need to accelerate your event-driven efforts so that you can act in real-time. With IBM® Event Streams, you can leverage enterprise-grade event streaming capabilities to build smart apps to help react to events as they happen. Based on years of operational expertise gained from running Apache Kafka® for enterprises, IBM Event Streams is ideal for mission-critical workloads.
Use streams of data to build responsive, engaging user experiences using Event Streams for IBM Cloud.
Use events to move from batch processing to real-time and predictive analytics using Event Streams for IBM Cloud.
Get support around the clock from our team of Kafka experts. Event Streams for IBM Cloud is a fully managed Apache Kafka service, ensuring durability and high availability.
Security is crucial when building applications, but can require a large amount of effort. Event Streams for IBM Cloud is designed with security and data privacy for regulated industries at its core, allowing you to build your applications with peace of mind.
Gain shared access to a multi-tenant cluster that seamlessly autoscales as you increase the number of partitions for your workload using the Standard plan. Alternatively, use the Enterprise plan’s scaling options to customize throughput, storage capacity, or both.
The Standard and Enterprise plans provide a highly available architecture using multi-zone region deployment and an availability of 99.99%.
Kafka's effectiveness in managing real-time data streams and facilitating seamless communication between microservices in distributed systems plays a pivotal role in advancing AI capabilities. Explore how SiB Solutions, a leading logistics technology company, leverages Event Streams for IBM Cloud to help businesses achieve zero error rates.
In Norway, Norsk Tipping uses the IBM Event Streams platform to accelerate data processing and deliver more responsive user services. Offering online betting on sports, casino games and various lotteries, its social mission is to provide a responsible and attractive gaming environment in which surplus funds generated go back to Norwegian society.
IBM Event Streams was recognized in the 2019 Indigo Design Awards. The award recognized the UX, interface and navigation features, as well as the interactive design.
Event Streams can be deployed as a fully managed Apache Kafka service on IBM Cloud. It can also be deployed on Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud® or IBM Cloud private Kubernetes environments.
Running on IBM Cloud and available since 2015, this is an IBM fully-managed Apache Kafka-as-a-service offering.
Running on Red Hat OpenShift or IBM Cloud private, the software helps you become a better event-driven enterprise.
Discover how you can put events to work with Apache Kafka for your enterprise.
Leverage a fully managed Kafka service on IBM Cloud to help you build intelligent applications that react to events in real time.
Event Streams for IBM Cloud is a high-throughput message bus that is built with Apache Kafka.