Event Streams provides the core building blocks of an event-driven enterprise, making business events consumable by the applications that need them in real-time and at scale.
Built on open-source technologies like Apache Kafka, Event Streams makes it easy to tap into an entire ecosystem for connectors, analytics, processing and more.
It simplifies operating and managing Kafka across an entire enterprise by incorporating:
• Operators to deploy infrastructure as code
• Support for event data schemas
• Geo-replication to synchronize data between your clusters
• Workload balancing to run clusters at scale
• Pre-built connectors to access external systems
• A REST API to publish events from anywhere
• A management UI for hybrid deployments
Don’t let downtime disrupt your business operations. IBM® Event Automation makes geo-replication easy for rapid disaster recovery and automatically scales Kafka clusters based on demand to ensure business continuity.
Save time by automating cluster deployment and management with a simple UI. Enable users to easily browse messages, monitor key metrics and quickly access data-causing issues and accelerate problem determination.
Maintain data privacy by encrypting message payloads, topic names and consumer groups. Secure your Event Streams resources by defining the level of access that each user and application has to each resource.
Secure and manage APIs through their entire lifecycle across multiple cloud and on-premises environments.
Integrate data, build APIs and act on events with a powerful iPaaS, connecting applications and data no matter where they reside.
Add IBM Event Automation to the IBM Cloud Pak for integration to extend your investment and scale with confidence.