Event Streams provides the core building blocks of an event-driven enterprise, making business events consumable by the applications that need them in real-time and at scale.

Built on open-source technologies like Apache Kafka, Event Streams makes it easy to tap into an entire ecosystem for connectors, analytics, processing and more.

It simplifies operating and managing Kafka across an entire enterprise by incorporating:

• Operators to deploy infrastructure as code

• Support for event data schemas

• Geo-replication to synchronize data between your clusters

• Workload balancing to run clusters at scale

• Pre-built connectors to access external systems



• A REST API to publish events from anywhere

• A management UI for hybrid deployments