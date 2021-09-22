What is Apache Kafka?

Today, billions of data sources continuously generate streams of data records, including streams of events. An event is a digital record of an action that happened and the time that it happened. Typically, an event is an action that drives another action as part of a process. A customer placing an order, choosing a seat on a flight or submitting a registration form are all examples of events. An event doesn’t have to involve a person—for example, a connected thermostat’s report of the temperature at a given time is also an event.

These streams offer opportunities for applications that respond to data or events in real-time. A streaming platform enables developers to build applications that continuously consume and process these streams at extremely high speeds, with a high level of fidelity and accuracy based on the correct order of their occurrence.

LinkedIn developed Kafka in 2011 as a high-throughput message broker for its own use, then open-sourced and donated Kafka to the Apache Software Foundation (link resides outside ibm.com). Today, Kafka has evolved into the most widely used streaming platform, capable of ingesting and processing trillions of records per day without any perceptible performance lag as volumes scale. Fortune 500 organizations such as Target, Microsoft, AirBnB and Netflix rely on Kafka to deliver real-time, data-driven experiences to their customers.