Hadoop overcame the scalability limitations of Nutch, and is built on clusters of commodity computers, providing a cost-effective solution for storing and processing massive amounts of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with no format requirements.

A data lake architecture including Hadoop can offer a flexible data management solution for your big data analytics initiatives. Because Hadoop is an open-source project and follows a distributed computing model, it can offer budget-saving pricing for a big data software and storage solution.

Hadoop can also be installed on cloud servers to better manage the compute and storage resources required for big data. For greater convenience, the Linux OS agent, UNIX OS agent, and Windows OS agent are pre-configured and can be started automatically. Leading cloud vendors such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure offer solutions. Cloudera supports Hadoop workloads both on-premises and in the cloud, including options for one or more public cloud environments from multiple vendors. Use Hadoop monitoring APIs to add, update, delete and view the clusters and services on the clusters, and for all other types of monitoring on Hadoop.