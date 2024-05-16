IBM Spectrum Symphony® software delivers powerful enterprise-class management for running compute-intensive and data-intensive distributed applications on a scalable, shared grid. It accelerates dozens of parallel applications for faster results and better utilization of all available resources. With IBM Spectrum Symphony, you can improve IT performance, reduce infrastructure costs and expenses and quickly meet business demands.
Dynamic HPC cloud support enables organizations to intelligently use cloud resources based on workload demand, with support for all major cloud providers. IBM Spectrum Symphony is available for automated deployment on IBM Cloud.
Get faster throughput and performance for compute-intensive and data-intensive analytics applications to accelerate time-to-results.
Achieve higher levels of resource utilization by controlling and optimizing the massive compute power available in your technical computing systems.
Reduce infrastructure, application development, deployment and management costs by gaining control of large-scale jobs, big data analytics, parallel application and technical computing infrastructure.
Respond instantly to real-time demands through silo consolidation and resource sharing so resources are used fully to deliver better performance.
A fair-share scheduling scheme with 10,000 priority levels can be used for multiple jobs for a single application. Preemptive and resource-threshold-based scheduling is available with runtime change management. Multi-dimensional scheduling is supported with the ability to specify slot definition for each consumer in terms of up to four customizable resource metrics.
IBM Spectrum Symphony® provides support for a hybrid HPC cloud, enabling workloads to be forwarded to multiple clouds and data to be automatically staged to or from the cloud. Further, resources that are consumed on the cloud can be autoscaled based on workload demands and scheduling policies. IBM Spectrum Symphony is available for fully automated deployment on IBM Cloud.
The resource-sharing model in IBM Spectrum Symphony helps reduce infrastructure expenses and management costs. It enables you to deploy multiple heterogeneous applications on the same shared grid. At the same time, you can preserve line of business ownership while delivering service-level guarantees.
The IBM Spectrum Symphony Advanced Edition includes an Apache Hadoop-compatible MapReduce implementation optimized for low latency, high reliability and resource sharing. Using this capability, you can run Hadoop and non-Hadoop applications on the same shared distributed infrastructure. The multitenant architecture allows multiple MapReduce engines to be deployed on a single shared infrastructure.
Multiple cluster support allows a set of resources to span multiple clusters and to be moved between clusters based on need. A single session can run across multiple clusters, both on premises and on the cloud, efficiently managed through a single interface.
With rolling upgrades, administrators can easily install and configure a newer version of IBM Spectrum Symphony over an older version without the need for manual migration.
IBM Spectrum Symphony is available in three editions, all featuring low-latency, high-performance computing service-oriented architecture, agile service and task scheduling. The editions range in scalability from one or two hosts for Developer Edition, to up to 5,000 hosts and 128,000 cores for Advanced Edition—your best choice for distributed compute- and data- intensive applications, including Hadoop MapReduce. The Standard Edition offers enterprise-class performance and scalability.
