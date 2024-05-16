Home Compute and servers Spectrum Symphony IBM Spectrum Symphony
Deliver enterprise-class management for running compute and data-intensive distributed applications on a scalable, shared grid
Get Started on IBM Cloud
Black and blue background
What it can do for your business

IBM Spectrum Symphony® software delivers powerful enterprise-class management for running compute-intensive and data-intensive distributed applications on a scalable, shared grid. It accelerates dozens of parallel applications for faster results and better utilization of all available resources. With IBM Spectrum Symphony, you can improve IT performance, reduce infrastructure costs and expenses and quickly meet business demands.

Dynamic HPC cloud support enables organizations to intelligently use cloud resources based on workload demand, with support for all major cloud providers. IBM Spectrum Symphony is available for automated deployment on IBM Cloud.
Benefits
Accelerate time-to-results

Get faster throughput and performance for compute-intensive and data-intensive analytics applications to accelerate time-to-results.

 Optimize resources

Achieve higher levels of resource utilization by controlling and optimizing the massive compute power available in your technical computing systems.

 Reduce costs

Reduce infrastructure, application development, deployment and management costs by gaining control of large-scale jobs, big data analytics, parallel application and technical computing infrastructure.

 Gain agility

Respond instantly to real-time demands through silo consolidation and resource sharing so resources are used fully to deliver better performance.

Features Multiple scheduling schemes

A fair-share scheduling scheme with 10,000 priority levels can be used for multiple jobs for a single application. Preemptive and resource-threshold-based scheduling is available with runtime change management. Multi-dimensional scheduling is supported with the ability to specify slot definition for each consumer in terms of up to four customizable resource metrics.

 Dynamic hybrid cloud

IBM Spectrum Symphony® provides support for a hybrid HPC cloud, enabling workloads to be forwarded to multiple clouds and data to be automatically staged to or from the cloud. Further, resources that are consumed on the cloud can be autoscaled based on workload demands and scheduling policies. IBM Spectrum Symphony is available for fully automated deployment on IBM Cloud. 

 Resource-sharing model

The resource-sharing model in IBM Spectrum Symphony helps reduce infrastructure expenses and management costs. It enables you to deploy multiple heterogeneous applications on the same shared grid. At the same time, you can preserve line of business ownership while delivering service-level guarantees.

 Built in Hadoop MapReduce-compatible implementation

The IBM Spectrum Symphony Advanced Edition includes an Apache Hadoop-compatible MapReduce implementation optimized for low latency, high reliability and resource sharing. Using this capability, you can run Hadoop and non-Hadoop applications on the same shared distributed infrastructure. The multitenant architecture allows multiple MapReduce engines to be deployed on a single shared infrastructure.

 Supports multiple clusters

Multiple cluster support allows a set of resources to span multiple clusters and to be moved between clusters based on need. A single session can run across multiple clusters, both on premises and on the cloud, efficiently managed through a single interface.

 Supports rolling upgrades

With rolling upgrades, administrators can easily install and configure a newer version of IBM Spectrum Symphony over an older version without the need for manual migration.

 Three editions of IBM Spectrum Symphony

IBM Spectrum Symphony is available in three editions, all featuring low-latency, high-performance computing service-oriented architecture, agile service and task scheduling. The editions range in scalability from one or two hosts for Developer Edition, to up to 5,000 hosts and 128,000 cores for Advanced Edition—your best choice for distributed compute- and data- intensive applications, including Hadoop MapReduce. The Standard Edition offers enterprise-class performance and scalability.
Security and privacy in the cloud
IBM Cloud security

IBM enables companies to scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels when using IBM Cloud® offerings.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud security
Related products IBM Spectrum Conductor®

Analyze, access and protect data with an integrated platform.

 IBM Spectrum® LSF Suites

Get complete workload management for demanding HPC environments.
Technical details (Software requirements) - Click here to see a complete list of software requirements (Hardware requirements) - Click here to see a complete list of hardware requirements
Expert resources to help you succeed
Community

Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.

 Explore Product documentation

Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

 Explore IBM Cloud for HPC

 

Drive innovation and productivity at lower costs.

 

 Explore