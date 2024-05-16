IBM Spectrum Conductor® is an enterprise-class, multitenant platform for deploying and managing Apache Spark, Anaconda, Dask and other application frameworks and services on a common shared cluster of resources. It provides the ability to support multiple concurrent and different versions of these applications while dynamically allocating and sharing resources between tenants and applications. IBM Spectrum Conductor provides enterprise security while enabling performance at scale and maximizes resource usage and sharing to consolidate resource silos that would otherwise be tied to separate application environments.