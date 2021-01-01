With enterprise-class servers at the foundation of your IT infrastructure strategy, you can integrate with your infrastructure of choice, deploy and move workloads where you want across hybrid cloud — on-prem or in the cloud. Develop an approachable, low-risk path that integrates with your existing IT Infrastructure and paves the way for innovation.
Gain new insights plus speed, resilience, compliance and sustainability with IBM z16 mainframe scale-up server that runs z/OS®, Linux®, z/VM® and z/TPF.
Powerful Linux scale-up server that delivers sustainability, security, hybrid cloud and cyber resilience.
A scale-up server that runs IBM® AIX®, IBM i or Linux, designed to tackle challenges with new levels of performance, core-to-cloud data protection and streamlined automation and insights.
A high performance 4-socket rack scale-up server that runs IBM® AIX, or Linux, optimized for data-intensive applications and hybrid cloud deployments.
A 2-socket, 4U Power10-based scale-out server that runs on IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux, with pay-as-needed capabilities, end-to-end data security, superior reliability and shared resources across systems.
A 2-socket, 2U scale-out server that runs IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux. Workloads can be consolidated on fewer servers, thereby reducing software licensing, electrical and cooling costs.
A 1-socket, 4U Power10-based scale-out server that runs IBM® AIX, IBM i or Linux, designed for business-critical workloads.
The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.
A family of configurable multi-tenant virtual IBM Power servers with access to IBM Cloud® services that seamlessly moves and manages workloads across both cloud and on-premises environments.
A software solution designed to protect mission-critical Linux® workloads with sensitive data from both internal and external threats for IBM Z and LinuxONE servers.
A fully managed confidential compute container runtime that enables the deployment of sensitive containerized workloads in a highly isolated environment with technical assurance.
Highly scalable, single-tenant and multi-tenant virtual machines you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control.
Public, dedicated, reserved and transient “spot” virtual servers with Intel Xeon processors.
A single-tenant, dedicated servers that can be deployed and managed as cloud services.
Compuware saved millions of dollars and accelerated DevOps by shrinking its data center footprint and creating a two-platform IT strategy across on-prem and cloud resources.
Bosch transitioned to IBM Power10 servers drives 75% performance improvements for the same workloads and supports climate goals.
The Weather Company® relies on its infrastructure to deliver exceptionally high performance when its servers are under the most intense load.
Discover how Phoenix Systems combines containerization with the power of LinuxONE to provide a fully automated cloud security solution to the end customers.
Togg, uses hyper protect to provide secure infrastructure for an innovative Mobility-as-a-Service platform (MaaS) in which users can pursue a frictionless mobility experience.
University of Fukui Hospital used a combination of offerings, such as Bare Metal Servers and Power Virtual Servers, to roll out a security-rich system designed for high availability.
Mainframes are high-performance computers with large amounts of memory and data processors that process billions of simple calculations and transactions in real-time. A mainframe computer is critical to commercial databases, transaction servers and applications that require high resiliency, security and agility.
With increased server demands, the rise of cloud computing and a greater push toward greener resource solutions, virtual servers became a staple of modern server hosting and data centers.
If an IT infrastructure is flexible, reliable and secure, it can help an enterprise meet its goals and provide a competitive edge in the market. Learn more about what companies can do with a scalable IT infrastructure.
Today, organizations and users require data storage to meet today's high-level computational needs like big data projects, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the internet of things (IoT).
Protect your business data center from cyber security attacks with innovative security and cyber resiliency capabilities.
Reinforce security and stability within your IT infrastructure for smooth deployment and ultimate uptime.
Process massive amounts of data quickly and efficiently with scalable and open enterprise servers.
Discover developer-friendly infrastructure that helps drive modern workloads faster and easier with pre-set instance profiles, rapid deployment and private network control in an agile public cloud environment.
Get a cloud infrastructure with the security and performance of dedicated hardware but also the experience—particularly around the provisioning, billing and management of cloud services.