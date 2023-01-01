Data lakes and data lakehouses provide a centralized repository for managing large data volumes. They serve as a foundation for collecting and analyzing structured, semi-structured and unstructured data in its native format for long-term storage and to drive insights and predictions. Unlike traditional data warehouses, they can process video, audio, logs, texts, social media, sensor data and documents to power apps, analytics and AI. They can also be built as part of a data fabric architecture to provide the right data, at the right time, regardless of where it is resides.

Hadoop-based data lakes were an attempt to address these new workloads, but required hard-to-find skills for developing applications and managing the platforms. Data lakes are largely being supplanted by a new architectural approach called a data lakehouse.



How to resolve today’s data challenges with a lakehouse architecture