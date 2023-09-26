Home analytics IBM and Cloudera Partnership - Cloud Data Solutions IBM and Cloudera - Cloud Data Solutions
Deliver enterprise data and analytic solutions from the edge to AI
Turn fast-moving data into actionable insight

IBM and Cloudera have partnered to create an industry-leading, enterprise-grade data and AI services using open source ecosystems — all designed to achieve faster data and analytics at scale. As a part of this partnership, IBM provides the following advantages:

  • Joint enterprise customer programs to better integrate data and AI across the IBM and Cloudera ecosystems.
  • Sales and support of Cloudera products and app sunder a multiyear contract.
  • Migration assistance to future Cloudera products and services with the world-class data and AI expertise from IBM.
  • Accelerated deployment of hybrid multicloud data and AI solution with common security and governance.

Combine Cloudera DataFlow with Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak® for Data capabilities, built on an open, extensible architecture. Collaboratively build models to apply to stream flows and analyze massive amounts of data in real-time. Make sense of your data — unstructured text, video, audio, geospatial and sensor — so you can spot opportunities and risks as they happen. Check out the blog on deeper integration.
Process unstructured data in real-time with IBM watsonx.ai and Cloudera.
Blog

IBM Technology chooses Cloudera as its preferred partner for addressing real time data movement using Kafka
IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions
Benefits Advanced AI

An enterprise data platform and supporting products and services offer end-to-end solutions.

Accelerate innovation

A commitment to open source-based cloud solutions and products optimizes interoperability.

Attain value faster

Self-service access quickly connects data scientists to data for real-time decisions.

Gain flexibility

On-premises, multicloud and hybrid options support secure data federation.

Enterprise scale Build an enterprise data lake with the proper level of data governance and security. Access the analytic tools needed by data scientists to optimize data models, visualization and machine learning.
Real-time insights Predict failures and take corrective actions in real time.
Access any data Gain complete insights from structured and unstructured data including images, texts and logs.
Data warehouses and data lakes Offload EDW data and ETL workloads to a data lake for cost efficiencies.
Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud

The Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud helps you achieve faster time to value with containerized data services and accelerate time to insight for data analytics. Perform integrated analytics from the edge to AI with a comprehensive on-premises platform that spans ingest, processing, analysis, experimentation and deployment. Optimized for hybrid cloud deployment, this platform unites the latest open-source analytics technologies into a multifunction analytics and data management system and is available as a single offering through IBM support, license and deployment.

 Learn more
Other IBM and Cloudera solutions Cloudera Data Science Workbench with IBM

Accelerate data science and machine learning with an end-to-end solution for data exploration through model deployment.
IBM® Analytics Engine

Develop and deploy advanced analytics apps quickly with a single Hadoop and Spark cloud computing service.

 Data and analytics consulting services

Create a unified view of your data to build analytical and operational views for decision-making and intelligent workflow automation.

 Multivendor open source support

Optimize expenditures with IBM vendor-agnostic software support, covering community editions through complex software stacks.

 IBM Db2® Big SQL

Gain massively parallel processing (MPP) and advanced data query with an enterprise-grade, hybrid, ANSI-compliant, SQL-on-Hadoop engine.

 IBM Big Replicate

Replicate data as it streams in, so files don’t need to be fully written or closed before transfer.

 IBM Watson® Studio

Build and train AI and machine learning models, plus prepare and analyze data in a flexible, hybrid cloud environment.
Save time, money with multivendor support

Learn about the cost and time savings you can gain with IBM multivendor support services.

 Value for advanced analytics and AI

Learn how IBM and Cloudera deliver better data access, analytics and decisions in your enterprise.

 Explore the data guide for AI

Read the data leader’s guide for choosing the right database solutions for applications, analytics and AI.
