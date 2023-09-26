IBM and Cloudera have partnered to create an industry-leading, enterprise-grade data and AI services using open source ecosystems — all designed to achieve faster data and analytics at scale. As a part of this partnership, IBM provides the following advantages:
Combine Cloudera DataFlow with Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak® for Data capabilities, built on an open, extensible architecture. Collaboratively build models to apply to stream flows and analyze massive amounts of data in real-time. Make sense of your data — unstructured text, video, audio, geospatial and sensor — so you can spot opportunities and risks as they happen. Check out the blog on deeper integration.
IBM Technology chooses Cloudera as its preferred partner for addressing real time data movement using Kafka
An enterprise data platform and supporting products and services offer end-to-end solutions.
A commitment to open source-based cloud solutions and products optimizes interoperability.
Self-service access quickly connects data scientists to data for real-time decisions.
On-premises, multicloud and hybrid options support secure data federation.
The Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud helps you achieve faster time to value with containerized data services and accelerate time to insight for data analytics. Perform integrated analytics from the edge to AI with a comprehensive on-premises platform that spans ingest, processing, analysis, experimentation and deployment. Optimized for hybrid cloud deployment, this platform unites the latest open-source analytics technologies into a multifunction analytics and data management system and is available as a single offering through IBM support, license and deployment.
Accelerate data science and machine learning with an end-to-end solution for data exploration through model deployment.
Develop and deploy advanced analytics apps quickly with a single Hadoop and Spark cloud computing service.
Create a unified view of your data to build analytical and operational views for decision-making and intelligent workflow automation.
Optimize expenditures with IBM vendor-agnostic software support, covering community editions through complex software stacks.
Gain massively parallel processing (MPP) and advanced data query with an enterprise-grade, hybrid, ANSI-compliant, SQL-on-Hadoop engine.
Replicate data as it streams in, so files don’t need to be fully written or closed before transfer.
Build and train AI and machine learning models, plus prepare and analyze data in a flexible, hybrid cloud environment.
Learn about the cost and time savings you can gain with IBM multivendor support services.
Learn how IBM and Cloudera deliver better data access, analytics and decisions in your enterprise.
Read the data leader’s guide for choosing the right database solutions for applications, analytics and AI.