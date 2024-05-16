Compute and storage are no longer bound Spin up compute-only clusters on demand. Because no data is stored in the cluster, clusters never need to be upgraded.

I/O-heavy clusters are more cost-effective Provision more IBM Cloud Object Storage (or other data stores) on demand with no extra costs for compute cycles not used.

Clusters are more elastic Adding and removing data nodes based on live demand is possible via REST APIs. Also, overhead costs remain low because there is no data stored in the compute cluster.

Security is more cost-effective Using a multilayered approach significantly simplifies the individual cluster security implementation, while enabling access management at a more granular level.

Vendor lock-in is avoided Clusters are spun up to meet the needs of the job versus forcing jobs to conform to a single software package/version. Multiple different versions of software can be run in different clusters.