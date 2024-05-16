IBM Big Replicate is an enterprise-class data replication software platform that keeps data consistent across distributed environments. It is an ideal solution for data lake migration and modernization, establishment of disaster recovery implementations with near-zero recovery point objectives, and support for hybrid and multi-region deployments.

The solution is noninvasive and moves big data sets with a single pass through the source storage, eliminating the overhead of repeated scans, while also supporting near-real-time replication of any ongoing changes with zero disruption to current production systems.

