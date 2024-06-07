IBM Db2 Big SQL is an enterprise-grade, hybrid ANSI-compliant SQL-on-Hadoop engine, delivering massively parallel processing (MPP) and advanced data query. Db2 Big SQL offers a single database connection or query for disparate sources such as Hadoop HDFS and WebHDFS, RDMS, NoSQL databases, and object stores. Benefit from low latency, high performance, data security, SQL compatibility, and federation capabilities to do ad hoc and complex queries.
Db2 Big SQL is now available in 2 variations. It can be integrated with Cloudera Data Platform, or accessed as a cloud-native service on the IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform.
Learn about 1.5x improved load time and other enhancements in Db2 11.5.8 cloud-first
Scale AI workloads, for all your data, anywhere.
IBM Db2 Big SQL now available on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data
Access and analyze data and perform queries on batch and real-time data across sources, like Hadoop, object stores and data warehouses.
Based on your requirements, shift workloads within public and private cloud and on-premises environments to achieve the hybrid cloud flexibility you need.
Concurrently exploit Hadoop SQL queries across Hive, Hbase and Spark, using a single database connection — even a single query — to achieve analytics in real time.
Make data available to data scientists and analysts with connections to IBM Watson® Studio and existing Jupyter Notebooks to federate to RDBMS and to Oracle, Db2 and IBM Netezza®.
Numerous users can query at the same time, with the ability to run all 99 TPC-DS queries up to 100 TB, supporting multiple workers per node for efficient utilization.
Integrate new forms of semi and unstructured data (social media, sentiment, streaming audio/video, log and more) with your traditional structured data using advanced querying capabilities.
Free up bandwidth and storage. Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub and Db2 Big SQL provide a superior platform for offloading historical or cold data in Oracle data marts and warehouses to Hadoop.
Equip your data users with the right tools including Db2 Big SQL integrated with Apache Spark so they can do ad hoc and real-time queries to meet the needs of the business.
Use virtualization and federation to unify data access across the logical enterprise data warehouse, cloud and Hadoop for more accurate data-driven decisions.