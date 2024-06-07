IBM Db2 Big SQL is an enterprise-grade, hybrid ANSI-compliant SQL-on-Hadoop engine, delivering massively parallel processing (MPP) and advanced data query. Db2 Big SQL offers a single database connection or query for disparate sources such as Hadoop HDFS and WebHDFS, RDMS, NoSQL databases, and object stores. Benefit from low latency, high performance, data security, SQL compatibility, and federation capabilities to do ad hoc and complex queries.



Db2 Big SQL is now available in 2 variations. It can be integrated with Cloudera Data Platform, or accessed as a cloud-native service on the IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform.



Learn about 1.5x improved load time and other enhancements in Db2 11.5.8 cloud-first