Home Analytics Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud with IBM
Unify open-source analytics —Spark, Hive, HBase, Kafka, Hadoop and more —into a multifunction analytics and data management system. Deploy Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) at scale anywhere with IBM.
illustration of people studing graphic data
Build and modernize your data lake with Cloudera Data Platform with IBM
Learn more
Support diverse use cases with Cloudera and IBM

A comprehensive, hybrid and on-premises platform for integrated analytics from the edge to AI.

Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Private Cloud helps you achieve faster time to value with containerized data services and accelerate time to insight for data analytics. You can run edge, streaming, data engineering, ETL, data warehousing, data visualization, and machine learning use cases with this platform through IBM support, license and deployment of CDP.
Benefits Single unified platform

Unify your data architecture with a powerful data platform that supports edge, streaming and data science use cases.

 Combined warehousing and analytics

Combine a best-in-class data lake with enterprise warehousing and advanced analytic capabilities.

 Security and governance

Deliver security, compliance, migration and metadata management across all environments.

 In place modernization

Leverage your existing investment and modernize your data lake without moving any data.

 Scalable and elastic

Separate compute and storage to boost performance and reduce costs.

 Hybrid cloud and multicloud ready

Connect on-premises environments to public clouds.
Build a modern data lake with Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud with IBM Unleash the power of your data lake. Put self-service SQL, BI and data science into the hands of business analysts, subject matter experts and other value creators. End-to-end data management

Provide more secure access to your data from ingest to governance and data engineering. Serve advanced analytics and high performance BI all on one platform

 SQL analytics for all your data

Use AutoSQL to gain warehouse-grade SQL access to your existing BI tools, so you can analyze data directly on your data lake, including Hive and Impala.

 Data science at scale

Build, run and manage AI models with petabyte-scale data stored in Cloudera Data Platform with improved security and governance.

 Automated governance and cataloging

Catalog data ingested and data discovered and generate assets automatically. There is no need for manual metadata or DDL generation.

 Real-time data warehouse

Stream the freshest data into your data lake with Flink and share insights live with IBM Cognos® Analytics dashboards.

 True hybrid cloud environment

Facilitate the portability of data among almost all cloud platforms with this open source design.
Resources Greater choice and value for advanced analytics and AI

Learn how IBM and Cloudera deliver better data access, analytics and decisions throughout your enterprise.

 The path to Cloud Data Platform with Cloudera and IBM

Watch this 30-minute webinar to get the tools you need for a simplified path to the Cloudera Data Platform.

 Integrating Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Learn how these two data and AI platforms communicate through this step-by-step integration guide.
Related products IBM Cloud Pak for Data

A unified data and AI platform that simplifies and automates how you collect, organize, and analyze data and infuse AI across your business.

 IBM® Big Replicate

IBM Big Replicate is an enterprise-class data replication software platform that helps keep data consistent in a distributed environment, on premises and in hybrid cloud environments.

 IBM Db2® Big SQL

IBM Db2 Big SQL is an enterprise-grade, hybrid ANSI-compliant SQL-on-Hadoop engine delivering massively parallel processing (MPP) and advanced data query.

 See the product family
Quick links

Community

Join the IBM Hybrid Data Management community

Support

Learn more about product support options
Get started with Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud with IBM