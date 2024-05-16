A comprehensive, hybrid and on-premises platform for integrated analytics from the edge to AI.
Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Private Cloud helps you achieve faster time to value with containerized data services and accelerate time to insight for data analytics. You can run edge, streaming, data engineering, ETL, data warehousing, data visualization, and machine learning use cases with this platform through IBM support, license and deployment of CDP.
Unify your data architecture with a powerful data platform that supports edge, streaming and data science use cases.
Combine a best-in-class data lake with enterprise warehousing and advanced analytic capabilities.
Deliver security, compliance, migration and metadata management across all environments.
Leverage your existing investment and modernize your data lake without moving any data.
Separate compute and storage to boost performance and reduce costs.
Connect on-premises environments to public clouds.
Provide more secure access to your data from ingest to governance and data engineering. Serve advanced analytics and high performance BI all on one platform
Use AutoSQL to gain warehouse-grade SQL access to your existing BI tools, so you can analyze data directly on your data lake, including Hive and Impala.
Build, run and manage AI models with petabyte-scale data stored in Cloudera Data Platform with improved security and governance.
Catalog data ingested and data discovered and generate assets automatically. There is no need for manual metadata or DDL generation.
Stream the freshest data into your data lake with Flink and share insights live with IBM Cognos® Analytics dashboards.
Facilitate the portability of data among almost all cloud platforms with this open source design.
Learn how IBM and Cloudera deliver better data access, analytics and decisions throughout your enterprise.
Watch this 30-minute webinar to get the tools you need for a simplified path to the Cloudera Data Platform.
Learn how these two data and AI platforms communicate through this step-by-step integration guide.
A unified data and AI platform that simplifies and automates how you collect, organize, and analyze data and infuse AI across your business.
IBM Big Replicate is an enterprise-class data replication software platform that helps keep data consistent in a distributed environment, on premises and in hybrid cloud environments.
IBM Db2 Big SQL is an enterprise-grade, hybrid ANSI-compliant SQL-on-Hadoop engine delivering massively parallel processing (MPP) and advanced data query.