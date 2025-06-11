Analytics tools and solutions

Data strategy with an architectural approach — support data-driven decisions for your business
Business intelligence and data-driven architecture

To thrive in this age of the unexpected, companies must leverage data to create customer loyalty, automate business processes and innovate future ideas. But the demand for big data has outpaced our ability to solve our existing data analysis problems and the copy and paste method has only made things worse.

Large and small businesses need a new architecture—a data fabric—to become truly data-driven and put AI to work to meet their KPIs. With a data fabric approach, user-friendly business intelligence platforms can connect the right people to the right data sets at the right time to promote agility, predict outcomes and personalize experiences.

  • Business analytics software: Business analytics bring you the versatility to make confident data-driven decisions informed by real-time insights, business analytics tools, forecasts, data analytics and BI tools to increase profitability and drive outcomes across key metrics. 
  • Data science and analytics: AI is quickly becoming a critical strategic component for organizations across industries to hasten the delivery of innovative products and services, meet customers expectations, reduce risk and fraud and to drive revenue growth. The right analytics platform will provide automated, supported analytic capabilities to streamline workflows, eliminate costly errors and save time for data scientists, data analysts and line of business owners.
  • Text analytics:  By investing in text analytics businesses can empower their experts to dedicate more time on creating value for their stakeholders and less time on cumbersome business processes.

 
Benefits

Provide access with data fabric: Simplify raw data access for self-service, while ensuring governance and privacy.

End-to-end data management: Better cost performance and productivity with unparalleled scale and resiliency.

Predict outcomes: Empower business users with AI-driven self-service analytics to predict outcomes.

Customized experiences for customer relationship management (CRM): Strengthen customer relationships through any channel with more accurate and concise answers to inquiries in any language.
IBM® Business Analytics Enterprise Single point of entry for business planning and in-depth analysis for faster data-driven decisions Learn more
IBM Planning Analytics

Streamline and integrate financial and operational planning across the enterprise.

 Learn more Book a live demo
IBM Cognos® Analytics

Make confident decisions using Cognos dashboards. Sophisticated data visualization tools that enable smarter analytics.

 Learn more Try IBM Cognos Analytics for free
watsonx BI

 Ask questions and get answers in seconds. Discover insights with your AI-powered business analyst and advisor.

 Learn more
IBM Controller

Automate and accelerate close, consolidation and reporting process with the agility and affordability of a cloud-based solution.

 Learn more
Data science and analytics Better predictions and analytic outcomes
IBM Watson® Studio

Build and scale trusted AI on any cloud. Automate the AI lifecycle for ModelOps.

 Learn more
IBM SPSS® Statistics

Uncover data insights with our drag-and-drop interface to solve business and research problems.

 Learn more
IBM InfoSphere® Optim™

Manage data from requirements through retirement to improve business agility while reducing costs.

 Learn more
IBM ILOG® CPLEX® Optimizer

Optimize a high-performance solver for linear, mixed-integer and quadratic programming.

 Learn more
Text analytics Less time spent digging for answers, with machine learning resources that leverage AI to power decision making
IBM Watson Discovery

Accelerate business decisions and processes by applying natural-language, AI-powered content analysis to discover answers and insights faster.

 Learn more
Connect the data to the right people Predict outcomes faster using a platform built with data fabric architecture
IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Collect, organize and analyze cloud-based information from any data source, whether using Tableau, SQL, Sisense or any other tool.

 Learn more
IBM InfoSphere® Information Server

Meet your unique requirements, from data integration to data quality and governance.

 Learn more
IBM Netezza® Performance Server

Achieve simplicity, scalability, speed and sophistication, all deployable as a service, on cloud and on premises.

 Learn more

Case study: Royal Bank of Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland uses an AI platform to ensure the agent has the most accurate information in real time to help make the home buying process easier and improve customer satisfaction.
Data-driven and AI analytics resources
Business owner in his coffee shop working on digital tablet.
What is business intelligence?
Analyze business data to gain actionable insights and inform decision making.
Four cubes connected to complete a data process
What is data science?
Learn how data science can unlock business insights, accelerate digital transformation and enable data-driven decision making.
Isometric illustration of security shield and enterprise endpoints
What is a data architecture?
Discover what a data architecture is and the components available to implement one.
Back view of businessman sitting in front of laptop screen. Man typing on a modern laptop in an office. Young student typing on computer sitting at wooden table.
What is a data fabric?
Learn how data fabrics orchestrate data intelligently across a distributed landscape, surfacing it for data consumers
Next steps
Explore IBM Planning Analytics

Automate and unify integrated business planning across your organization. Turn AI-driven predictions into actions.

 Explore the solution Explore IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Collect, organize and analyze data no matter where it resides with IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

 Explore the solution IBM Client Engineering

Rapidly innovate and co-create with IBM experts to solve your most complex business challenges.

 Learn more