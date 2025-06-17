IBM InfoSphere Information Server is a leading data integration platform that helps you more easily understand, cleanse, monitor and transform data. The offerings provide massively parallel processing (MPP) capabilities that are scalable and flexible.
Deliver trusted information to critical business initiatives located on premises or in private, public or hybrid cloud environments using hyperconverged systems like IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.
Get fast, flexible data integration that's deployable on premises or in the cloud with this extract, transform, load (ETL) platform.
Use a standardized approach to discover your IT assets and define a common business language for your data.
Get a better understanding of current data assets while improving integration with related products.
Improve insights from your enterprise data with integrated rules analysis on a scalable heterogeneous data platform.
IBM InfoSphere Information Server Enterprise Edition
End-to-end information-integration capabilities help you understand, govern, create, maintain, transform and deliver quality data.
IBM InfoSphere Information Server for Data Integration
Understand, cleanse, transform, monitor and deliver trustworthy and context-rich information.
IBM InfoSphere Information Server for Data Quality
Turn data into trusted information by continuously cleansing it and monitoring its quality.
IBM InfoSphere Information Server on Cloud
Provide a fully customizable, comprehensive data integration and governance platform, powered by the IBM Cloud® infrastructure.
