IBM InfoSphere Information Server

Flexibly meet your unique requirements—from data integration to data quality and governance
What is IBM® InfoSphere® Information Server?

IBM InfoSphere Information Server is a leading data integration platform that helps you more easily understand, cleanse, monitor and transform data. The offerings provide massively parallel processing (MPP) capabilities that are scalable and flexible.

Deliver trusted information to critical business initiatives located on premises or in private, public or hybrid cloud environments using hyperconverged systems like IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.
Benefits
Integrate data across multiple systems

Get fast, flexible data integration that's deployable on premises or in the cloud with this extract, transform, load (ETL) platform.
Understand and govern your information

Use a standardized approach to discover your IT assets and define a common business language for your data.
Improve business alignment and productivity

Get a better understanding of current data assets while improving integration with related products.
Assess, analyze and monitor data quality

Improve insights from your enterprise data with integrated rules analysis on a scalable heterogeneous data platform.
InfoSphere Information Server products

IBM InfoSphere Information Server Enterprise Edition

End-to-end information-integration capabilities help you understand, govern, create, maintain, transform and deliver quality data.

IBM InfoSphere Information Server for Data Integration

Understand, cleanse, transform, monitor and deliver trustworthy and context-rich information.

IBM InfoSphere Information Server for Data Quality

Turn data into trusted information by continuously cleansing it and monitoring its quality.

IBM InfoSphere Information Server on Cloud

Provide a fully customizable, comprehensive data integration and governance platform, powered by the IBM Cloud® infrastructure.

Related products InfoSphere Information Server - Data Warehouse
Get highly scalable, security-rich information integration capabilities for your data warehouse.
IBM DataStage®
Apply this highly scalable data-integration tool to design, develop and run jobs that move and transform data on premises and in the cloud.
IBM BigIntegrate
Use this flexible, scalable platform to extract, transform and integrate Hadoop big data storage clusters.

Resources

Integrating and governing cloud data

Join this webinar to learn five steps to reduce costs, increase scale and add flexibility.
Multicloud data integration that fuels AI

Learn the challenges and opportunities of modernizing data integration architecture and deploying on cloud.
InfoSphere Information Server v11.7

Learn how the latest release provides the elements to create a trusted analytics foundation for digital transformation.

