IBM Cloud Pak for Data is a cloud-native insight platform built on the Red Hat® OpenShift® container orchestration platform. It integrates the tools needed to collect, organize and analyze data within a data fabric architecture. It dynamically and intelligently orchestrates data across a distributed landscape, to create a network of instantly available information for data consumers. IBM Cloud Pak for Data can be deployed on-premises, as a service on IBM Cloud® or on any vendor’s cloud.

DataStage is available as an add-on to an IBM Cloud Pak for Data software license or as a service through IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service.