IBM® InfoSphere® Information Server Enterprise Edition is an industry-leading, end-to-end data platform that provides a complete suite of capabilities. These capabilities include automated data discovery, policy-driven governance, self-service data preparation, data quality assessment and cleansing for data in flight and at rest, and advanced dynamic or batch data transformation and movement. It helps you deliver trusted business-ready data to your key business initiatives such as big data, data lakes, data warehouse modernization and master data management — either on premises, private cloud, public cloud or hyperconverged systems like IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.

