Cleanse, monitor, transform and deliver data
What's new in V11.7.1
Deliver high-quality, real-time data for improved insights

IBM® InfoSphere® Information Server Enterprise Edition is an industry-leading, end-to-end data platform that provides a complete suite of capabilities. These capabilities include automated data discovery, policy-driven governance, self-service data preparation, data quality assessment and cleansing for data in flight and at rest, and advanced dynamic or batch data transformation and movement. It helps you deliver trusted business-ready data to your key business initiatives such as big data, data lakes, data warehouse modernization and master data management — either on premises, private cloud, public cloud or hyperconverged systems like IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.
Benefits Drive innovation and improve trust

Set up cloud environments quickly for ad hoc development, testing and productivity for your IT and business users.

 Business glossary capabilities

Reduce the risks and costs of maintaining your data lake by implementing comprehensive data governance, including end-to-end data lineage, for business users.

 Deployment and runtime flexibility

Build your IBM DataStage® ETL jobs once and deploy your runtime anywhere: on premises, public cloud, private cloud or AI-ready platforms such as IBM Cloud Pak for Data using containers.

 Modernize and consolidate your systems

Improve cost savings by delivering clean, consistent and timely information for your data lakes, data warehouses or big data projects, while consolidating applications and retiring outdated databases.

 Machine learning-based in-line quality

Eliminate garbage in, garbage out reporting and analytics by implementing comprehensive and scalable data quality processing.

 Fast time-to-value as a fully managed service

Get started on the IBM Cloud® and realize faster time-to-value by significantly reducing administration and management burdens.
Key features Intuitive browser-based user interface (UI)

Take advantage of automatic schema propagation to speed up job generation, type-ahead search, and backwards capability, while designing once and executing anywhere. Create data integration flows and enforce data governance and quality rules with a cognitive design that recognizes and suggests usage patterns.

 Classify unstructured data sources

Classify email messages, word processing documents, audio or video files, collaboration software, or instant messages by integrating IBM Knowledge Catalog with IBM StoredIQ®.

 Supports a wide range of connectors

Connect with a wide range of out-of-the-box native connectors such as Google Cloud Storage, Azure, Cassandra, HBase, Hive, Kafka, Amazon S3, Cloudera and more.

 Assess, analyze and monitor data quality

Load cleansed information into analytical views to enable you to monitor and maintain data quality with IBM InfoSphere QualityStage®. Reuse these views across the enterprise to establish data quality metrics that align with business objectives to allow your organization to quickly uncover and fix data quality issues.

 Explore InfoSphere QualityStage Supports data integration across multicloud environments

Collect, transform and distribute large volumes of data with built-in transformation functions in DataStage that reduce development time, improve scalability and provide for flexible design. Deliver data in real time to your business applications through batch-based data delivery styles.

 Business glossary and lineage for data governance

Improve visibility and information governance by enabling complete, authoritative views of information with proof of lineage and quality. Views can be made widely available and reusable as shared services, while rules are maintained centrally.

 Integration with IBM Knowledge Catalog

Use IBM Knowledge Catalog to let business users exploit data assets in a governed and secure way.

 Explore IBM Knowledge Catalog Integrate with Hadoop

Enable data integration, data cleansing and data profiling and analysis workloads to run on the data nodes of a Hadoop cluster, where your big data is stored, to minimize data movement.

 Explore relationships between business assets

Find assets in your enterprise, explore their relationships and collaborate using enterprise search and IBM Knowledge Catalog.

How customers use it

Millenium bcp

Millenium bcp, the largest private bank and second-largest bank in the Portuguese market, selected IBM InfoSphere Information Server Enterprise Edition and IBM InfoSphere Business Glossary Pack to comply with BCBZ 239 data governance and quality regulations. IBM was selected for its functionality, flexibility, modularity and scalability.

 Garanti BBVA

Garanti BBVA, Turkey’s second largest bank, is an integration financial services group operating in every segment of the banking sector including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems and more. To meet their user’s requirement to have real-time core data availability for daily tasks and reporting, Garanti BBVAA selected IBM Data Replication Db2® for z/OS® Remote Source. This makes their business-critical Db2 z/OS data available to distributed targets like Exadata and Kafka.

Additional data integration products

IBM DataStage

Employ this highly scalable data integration tool for designing, developing and running jobs that move and transform data on premises and in the cloud.

 InfoSphere Information Server for Data Integration

Be better able to understand, cleanse, transform, monitor and deliver trustworthy and context-rich information.

 InfoSphere Information Server for Data Quality

Leverage capabilities to continuously cleanse data and monitor data quality to help turn data into trusted information.

Expert resources to help you succeed
