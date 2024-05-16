IBM® InfoSphere® Information Server Enterprise Edition is an industry-leading, end-to-end data platform that provides a complete suite of capabilities. These capabilities include automated data discovery, policy-driven governance, self-service data preparation, data quality assessment and cleansing for data in flight and at rest, and advanced dynamic or batch data transformation and movement. It helps you deliver trusted business-ready data to your key business initiatives such as big data, data lakes, data warehouse modernization and master data management — either on premises, private cloud, public cloud or hyperconverged systems like IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.
Set up cloud environments quickly for ad hoc development, testing and productivity for your IT and business users.
Reduce the risks and costs of maintaining your data lake by implementing comprehensive data governance, including end-to-end data lineage, for business users.
Build your IBM DataStage® ETL jobs once and deploy your runtime anywhere: on premises, public cloud, private cloud or AI-ready platforms such as IBM Cloud Pak for Data using containers.
Improve cost savings by delivering clean, consistent and timely information for your data lakes, data warehouses or big data projects, while consolidating applications and retiring outdated databases.
Eliminate garbage in, garbage out reporting and analytics by implementing comprehensive and scalable data quality processing.
Get started on the IBM Cloud® and realize faster time-to-value by significantly reducing administration and management burdens.
Take advantage of automatic schema propagation to speed up job generation, type-ahead search, and backwards capability, while designing once and executing anywhere. Create data integration flows and enforce data governance and quality rules with a cognitive design that recognizes and suggests usage patterns.
Classify email messages, word processing documents, audio or video files, collaboration software, or instant messages by integrating IBM Knowledge Catalog with IBM StoredIQ®.
Connect with a wide range of out-of-the-box native connectors such as Google Cloud Storage, Azure, Cassandra, HBase, Hive, Kafka, Amazon S3, Cloudera and more.
Load cleansed information into analytical views to enable you to monitor and maintain data quality with IBM InfoSphere QualityStage®. Reuse these views across the enterprise to establish data quality metrics that align with business objectives to allow your organization to quickly uncover and fix data quality issues.
Collect, transform and distribute large volumes of data with built-in transformation functions in DataStage that reduce development time, improve scalability and provide for flexible design. Deliver data in real time to your business applications through batch-based data delivery styles.
Improve visibility and information governance by enabling complete, authoritative views of information with proof of lineage and quality. Views can be made widely available and reusable as shared services, while rules are maintained centrally.
Use IBM Knowledge Catalog to let business users exploit data assets in a governed and secure way.
Enable data integration, data cleansing and data profiling and analysis workloads to run on the data nodes of a Hadoop cluster, where your big data is stored, to minimize data movement.
Find assets in your enterprise, explore their relationships and collaborate using enterprise search and IBM Knowledge Catalog.
Millenium bcp, the largest private bank and second-largest bank in the Portuguese market, selected IBM InfoSphere Information Server Enterprise Edition and IBM InfoSphere Business Glossary Pack to comply with BCBZ 239 data governance and quality regulations. IBM was selected for its functionality, flexibility, modularity and scalability.
Garanti BBVA, Turkey’s second largest bank, is an integration financial services group operating in every segment of the banking sector including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems and more. To meet their user’s requirement to have real-time core data availability for daily tasks and reporting, Garanti BBVAA selected IBM Data Replication Db2® for z/OS® Remote Source. This makes their business-critical Db2 z/OS data available to distributed targets like Exadata and Kafka.
Employ this highly scalable data integration tool for designing, developing and running jobs that move and transform data on premises and in the cloud.
Be better able to understand, cleanse, transform, monitor and deliver trustworthy and context-rich information.
Leverage capabilities to continuously cleanse data and monitor data quality to help turn data into trusted information.