A data design solution that enables you to discover, model, relate, standardize and integrate diverse and distributed data assets throughout the enterprise
Improve productivity, data governance and business alignment

IBM InfoSphere® Data Architect is a collaborative enterprise data modeling and design solution that can simplify and accelerate integration design for business intelligence, master data management and service-oriented architecture initiatives. InfoSphere Data Architect enables you to work with users at every step of the data design process, from project management to application design to data design. The tool helps to align processes, services, applications and data architectures.
Benefits Rapid, easy development

Simple warehouse design, dimensional modeling and change management tasks help reduce development time and give you the tools to design and manage warehouses from an enterprise logical model.

 Reduced time to market

Time stamped, column-organized tables offer a better understanding of data assets to help increase efficiency and reduce time to market.

 Team collaboration and integration

Small teams or large distributed teams can use InfoSphere Data Architect as a plug-in to a shared Eclipse instance or share artifacts through standard configuration management repositories.
Feature spotlights
Native data querying

InfoSphere Data Architect discovers the structure of heterogeneous data sources by examining and analyzing the underlying metadata. Using an established Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) connection to the data sources, it explores the structures using native queries. With the user interface, users can easily browse through the hierarchy of data elements, facilitating an understanding of detailed properties for every element.
Logical and physical data modeling

Create logical data models that describe how your organization wants to collect data and how data objects are related to each other. You can then transform to a new physical data model, or reverse engineer from an existing source. Use the physical data model to model how data should be stored.
Import and export of constant mappings

Automatically import and export any constant mappings contained within mapping models to and from a csv file using the import/export mapping model wizard.
Source control management

Added Git and Microsoft Team Foundation Server (TFS) support.
Integration with related products

InfoSphere Data Architect allows you to create models for IBM Db2®, IBM Informix®, Oracle, Sybase, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL and Teradata source systems. Elements from logical and physical data models can be visually represented in diagrams using Information Engineering (IE) notation. It can also provide greater integration with Rational Team Concert and shell share with the latest IBM Rational® products, with IBM Data Studio and IBM InfoSphere Optim™ Query Workload Tuner.
Technical details

Technical specifications

  • Specific technical information links are located in the IBM Software Product Compatibility Reports (SPCR) tool.
  • Go directly to the supported operating systems, prerequisites, system requirements and optional supported software for the specific operating system.
 See a complete list of technical specifications
Resources Introduction to IBM InfoSphere Data Architect (Part 1)

Learn about forward engineering, web publishing and reverse engineering.

 Introduction to IBM InfoSphere Data Architect (Part 2)

Reverse engineer a model from an existing source database.
