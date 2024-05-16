IBM InfoSphere® Data Architect is a collaborative enterprise data modeling and design solution that can simplify and accelerate integration design for business intelligence, master data management and service-oriented architecture initiatives. InfoSphere Data Architect enables you to work with users at every step of the data design process, from project management to application design to data design. The tool helps to align processes, services, applications and data architectures.
Simple warehouse design, dimensional modeling and change management tasks help reduce development time and give you the tools to design and manage warehouses from an enterprise logical model.
Time stamped, column-organized tables offer a better understanding of data assets to help increase efficiency and reduce time to market.
Small teams or large distributed teams can use InfoSphere Data Architect as a plug-in to a shared Eclipse instance or share artifacts through standard configuration management repositories.
InfoSphere Data Architect discovers the structure of heterogeneous data sources by examining and analyzing the underlying metadata. Using an established Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) connection to the data sources, it explores the structures using native queries. With the user interface, users can easily browse through the hierarchy of data elements, facilitating an understanding of detailed properties for every element.
Create logical data models that describe how your organization wants to collect data and how data objects are related to each other. You can then transform to a new physical data model, or reverse engineer from an existing source. Use the physical data model to model how data should be stored.
Automatically import and export any constant mappings contained within mapping models to and from a csv file using the import/export mapping model wizard.
Added Git and Microsoft Team Foundation Server (TFS) support.
InfoSphere Data Architect allows you to create models for IBM Db2®, IBM Informix®, Oracle, Sybase, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL and Teradata source systems. Elements from logical and physical data models can be visually represented in diagrams using Information Engineering (IE) notation. It can also provide greater integration with Rational Team Concert and shell share with the latest IBM Rational® products, with IBM Data Studio and IBM InfoSphere Optim™ Query Workload Tuner.
Learn about forward engineering, web publishing and reverse engineering.
Reverse engineer a model from an existing source database.
Empower business and IT users to collaborate and innovate with trusted master data across the enterprise.
Gain a trusted view of data in a hybrid computing environment.
Catalog your data, understand its meaning and track its usage all in one place.