IBM BigIntegrate is a big data integration solution that provides superior connectivity, fast transformation and reliable, easy-to-use data delivery features that execute on the data nodes of an Apache Hadoop cluster. IBM BigIntegrate provides a flexible and scalable platform to extract, transform and integrate your Hadoop data.

Part of the IBM InfoSphere® Information Server product family built specifically to run on Hadoop clusters, BigIntegrate and IBM BigQuality offer end-to-end integration and governance capabilities for your Hadoop data.