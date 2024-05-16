Home Analytics BigIntegrate IBM BigIntegrate
Provides a flexible and scalable platform to extract, transform and integrate Hadoop data
background with purple dots
Integrate Hadoop big data

IBM BigIntegrate is a big data integration solution that provides superior connectivity, fast transformation and reliable, easy-to-use data delivery features that execute on the data nodes of an Apache Hadoop cluster. IBM BigIntegrate provides a flexible and scalable platform to extract, transform and integrate your Hadoop data.

Part of the IBM InfoSphere® Information Server product family built specifically to run on Hadoop clusters, BigIntegrate and IBM BigQuality offer end-to-end integration and governance capabilities for your Hadoop data.
Benefits Provides Hadoop big data integration

Provides a massively scalable, shared-nothing, in-memory data integration engine running natively in a Hadoop cluster to help bring enterprise big data analytics capabilities to the data lake.

 Empowers data profiling

Delivers a rich set of data profiling capabilities to understand the assets that are moved into Hadoop.

 Improves big data navigation

Uses metadata management to help make sense of the enormous quantities of information in the data lake.

 Applies big data governance

Delivers big data-related governance features such as impact analysis and data lineage on virtually any integration point, enabling scalable analytics without sacrificing organizational insight.

 Uses real-time analytics

Transforms big data projects with real-time analytical processing. Integrates with IBM Streams. Uses standard data integration conventions to gather and pass data to powerful big data analytics.
Features
User interface modernization and consolidation

A key integration tool within the IBM InfoSphere Information Server product family, the IBM InfoSphere DataStage® Flow Designer features automatic schema propagation, highlighted compile errors, type-ahead search and compatibility with any existing DataStage job.
Improved management and runtime on the data lake

High resilience for running Information Server on Hadoop is gained through measures such as improved high availability, higher precision in container estimation, and queue management for faster, uninterrupted execution.
Connectors to many data sources

The feature-rich palette includes connectors to a wide range of data sources including major traditional databases running on platforms that include distributed, IBM z/OS® and file-type systems. BigIntegrate supports common big data enterprise storage applications including those built upon Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Hadoop and other distributed big data warehousing frameworks. A simple drag-and-drop user interface makes data sources more easily available.
Easier integration of Hadoop big data

Empower your application developers to more easily manage and seamlessly integrate Hadoop distributed big data sources. Provide a fully featured, scalable Hadoop integration platform for discovering, finding, transforming and integrating big data — no matter where it resides or what data type. Apply governance rules faster and with less effort, enabling scalable analytics, such as impact analysis and data lineage, without sacrificing organizational insight.
Data warehousing transformation

Combine traditional data warehouse tools with current big data distributed storage techniques and technologies. Use the unique capabilities of BigIntegrate to tap the full potential of Hadoop data storage clusters, stream computing technologies, data exploration, advanced analytics and IBM Watson® cognitive computing. Deliver the power of big data insights to your enterprise application users more efficiently and faster.
The power of IBM BigQuality

Fully leverage the scale and capacity of Hadoop big data by using IBM BigIntegrate with IBM BigQuality to achieve information empowerment across your big data ecosystem. Continuously cleanse and monitor data quality to transform your integrated Hadoop big data into consumable trusted information for a wide range of enterprise applications.

 Learn about BigQuality
You may also be
interested in Learn more about data integration IBM InfoSphere Information Server for Data Integration

Be better able to understand, cleanse, transform, monitor and deliver trustworthy and context-rich information.

 Explore InfoSphere Information Server for Data Integration IBM InfoSphere DataStage

A highly scalable data integration tool for designing, developing and running jobs that move and transform data on premises and in the cloud.

 Explore InfoSphere DataStage IBM InfoSphere Information Server Enterprise Edition

Get end-to-end information-integration capabilities to help you understand, govern, create, maintain, transform and deliver quality data.

 Explore InfoSphere Information Server Enterprise Edition
Resources
Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

See why Gartner has IBM positioned as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.

IBM InfoSphere Information Server v11.7

Learn about the latest features and functions of the InfoSphere Information Server family, which includes connector updates and new Hadoop distributions.

Information empowerment for your big data ecosystem

Learn about the importance of scalable data platforms that offer unparalleled cost benefits and analytical opportunities.

Governing your data lake

Embed data integration, data quality and availability into your data lake environment to accelerate exploration and insight.

Expert resources to help you succeed
Support

Learn more about product support options.

 Explore Community

Learn more about product support options.

 Explore IBM Developer

An IBM Db2® Big SQL and Hadoop developer community built for big data, insights, and innovation.

 Explore