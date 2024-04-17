Home Data Integration Data integration solutions
Creative discussion of different types of data
Tailored data integration for your hybrid world

Managing expectations of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities without addressing data proliferation and inaccessibility is the most immediate data leadership challenge. Data teams are struggling with siloed data, real-time data processing and data quality issues. Job failures and performance bottlenecks add to rising data integration costs. One-purpose integration tools limit your ability to design and run data pipelines that meet service level agreements (SLAs) on performance, cost, latency, availability and quality.

Data integration offers a modular approach to data integration and management, allowing you to create well-designed extract, transform, load (ETL) or extract, load, transform (ELT) data pipelines, each tailored to unique use cases, using a simple graphical user interface (GUI). It supports data processing in batches or real-time, whether on cloud or on-premises. With its continuous data observability capability, you can proactively manage data monitoring, alerting and quality issues from a single platform. 

Data integration is designed to create, manage and monitor data pipelines, helping ensure trusted and consistent data is accessible at scale and at speed.

One style does not fit all. Maximize the value of data with data integration.

Featured announcements Unstructured data integration for RAG is now available

IBM acquires StreamSets, a leading real-time data integration company

IBM DataStage support for Iceberg and Delta Lake table formats

Benefits Democratize data access

Unify diverse data sources, power model training and enhance AI's contextual understanding and capabilities.

 Pick the right integration pattern

Match integration styles to meet SLAs on performance, cost, latency, availability, quality and security.

 Eliminate data silos 

Ingest data from applications regardless of where data resides in the data fabric—on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment.
Products IBM StreamSets

IBM StreamSets enables streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.

 IBM® DataStage®

IBM DataStage is an industry-leading data integration tool that helps you design, develop and run jobs that move and transform data.

IBM® Databand®

IBM Databand is observability software for data pipelines and warehouses that automatically collects metadata to build historical baselines, detect anomalies and triage alerts to remediate data quality issues.
Capabilities Multiple data integration styles

Create a well-designed data pipeline that uses the right integration style, whether ETL, ELT, all-at-once ingestion or change data capture (CDC), in batches or in real time.

 Hybrid by design

Embed data integration capabilities anywhere in your existing hybrid, multicloud infrastructure, and manage everything with a single control plane.

 Data pipeline lifetime value

Design scalable and resilient data pipelines with modular, repeatable templates and standardized practices such as DataOps, and push them to production at scale.

 Proactive anomaly detection and data incident management

Detect data incidents earlier with continuous data observability, resolve them faster, and deliver higher-quality data to the business.

 Support for all data types

Manage all data types—structured, semistructured and unstructured—from a single platform.

Use cases

Create resilient, high performing and cost optimized data pipelines for your generative AI (gen AI) initiatives, real-time analytics, warehouse modernization and operational needs.

Provide trusted and timely data to AI Unifies diverse data sources, powers model training, and enhances AI's contextual understanding and capabilities.
Simplify real-time data integration Enable real-time analytics and timely decision making with reliable and easy-to-create streaming data pipelines.
Turn raw data into quality information fast Quickly transform large amounts of raw data from any format, complexity or size into consumable, quality information.
Break down data silos Gain a single view of data across different data types and sources without data movement and in a secure, governed fashion.
Deliver reliable data Detect unknown data incidents earlier, resolve them faster,  deliver reliable and readily consumable data.

Take the next step

Design data pipelines for reliable, real-time data at scale. Try it free and get the ebook.

