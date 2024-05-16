Conducts knowledge-based name matching that considers every name, which greatly reduces false negatives and false positives.
Performs name matching against lists and other data sources and provides likely variations.
Scores and ranks results by leveraging linguistics-based search capabilities that consider similarity of pronunciation to identify matches as well as cultural variations.
Recognizes written, hand-keyed, and oral interpretations of name data.
Identifies and classifies the cultural heritage, country of association, gender, and parsing of a name, allowing for actionable business decisions.
Handles transliterations from Arabic, Cyrillic, Greek, Hangul (Korean), and Kana (Japanese) which includes both Hiragana and Katakana.
Get experience with IBM InfoSphere Global Name Management through this guided demo.
Deliver an innovative suite of name analysis and name scoring technologies that are designed to address the specific needs and demands of managing, searching, scoring, and matching multicultural name data sets from diverse cultures around the globe.
Meet the unique demands of managing data sets from cultures as diverse as Anglo/European, Arabic, Chinese, Hispanic, French, German, Indian, Korean, Pakistani, Russian Slavic, Thai, Japanese, Western African cultures and more.
Draw upon a unique knowledge base of global linguistic data built from nearly a billion names from around the world. Global name Management leverages culture-specific name data statistics to produce fact-based name analysis, which supports search and match and scoring techniques designed for the cultures of the names being processed.
Empower your enterprise with an industry leading toolkit that enhances applications with linguistic and cultural awareness, enabling the applications to handle data in a globally diverse landscape.
