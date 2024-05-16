The proliferation of critical business data increases opportunities for insights and optimization, but it also increases the chance for errors. IBM® InfoSphere® Master Data Management provides comprehensive matching capabilities for reconciling data differences, giving you the most up-to-date and accurate view of data. It provides self-service access to a single, trusted, 360-degree view of your customers and processes so users can collaborate and innovate.



Now you can experience the enterprise readiness of InfoSphere Master Data Management on an integrated, governed and security-rich data management and analytics platform, IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.