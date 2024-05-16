The proliferation of critical business data increases opportunities for insights and optimization, but it also increases the chance for errors. IBM® InfoSphere® Master Data Management provides comprehensive matching capabilities for reconciling data differences, giving you the most up-to-date and accurate view of data. It provides self-service access to a single, trusted, 360-degree view of your customers and processes so users can collaborate and innovate.
Now you can experience the enterprise readiness of InfoSphere Master Data Management on an integrated, governed and security-rich data management and analytics platform, IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.
Delivers accurate, near real-time views of your critical master data.
Supports a range of industries with multiple editions and deployment models.
Includes dashboards and proactive alerts to monitor master data quality.
Use trusted master data on a hyperconverged data and AI platform.
Optimize resources and control costs with subscription-based pricing.
Manage enterprise data with on-premises security with either the Standard or Advanced edition.
Consolidate business data from across the enterprise in a highly accurate view.
Capture master, transactional and Hadoop data in a more visual format for business user analysis.
Attain a virtual golden profile of master data for a registry style implementation.
Offer intuitive user interfaces and summary views of trusted data so users can explore, match and analyze data.
Cache data forward with IBM Master Data Connect, creating a read-only, always-on, consistent view of master data records across the enterprise.
Improve data quality with workflows that support data stewardship and data governance.
A partnership of providers use master data management (MDM) to manage thousands of records across multiple hospitals.
A rental car company uses MDM to reap the benefits of delivering personalized customer service.
The Australian banking industry is unlocking a greater customer experience with MDM.
Discover why IBM is named a Leader for the 17th time in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.
See how machine learning can automate suspected duplicate processing decisions to improve data accuracy.
Discover how DataOps delivers business-ready data to optimize decisions and drive value.
IBM DataOps helps you get the most from your data through trust and quality.
See how meeting data privacy regulations can deliver trusted customer relationships.
An open, extensible data and AI platform that runs on any cloud.
A solution for product information management and collaborative master data management.
The cloud edition for increased agility in gaining a trusted view of master data.