IBM InfoSphere® Information Server for Data Integration extracts and transforms data in any style and loads it to any system. The result is fast time-to-value. The system provides built-in transformation functions and a common metadata framework that increases efficiencies. It also offers multiple options for delivering data – bulk ETL (extract, transform and load), virtual (federated) and incremental (data replication).
Provides a scalable data integration platform. Enables you to outperform Hadoop-only distributions, processes the right workloads with the right tools and delivers data governance using data lineage.
Delivers data integration as part of a private or public cloud or integrates on-premises data with a cloud environment.
Enables non-technical users to quickly provision data when and where they need it.
Includes an easy-to-use graphical interface that empowers your users across the enterprise.
Integrates data on demand across multiple sources and targets and satisfies complex requirements using a powerful scalable runtime environment.
Invokes native API connectivity and parallelism to integrate with DBMS, big data sources, messaging queues, ERP and other packaged applications, industry formats and mainframe systems.
The IBM InfoSphere DataStage® Flow Designer features automatic schema propagation, highlighted compile errors, type-ahead search and backwards capability.
High resilience for running Information Server on Hadoop through measures such as improved high availability, higher precision in container estimation, and queue management for fast and uninterrupted execution.
Automated deployment through Docker/Kubernetes for fast and easy deployment and elastic expansion/reduction of runtime environments.
Create data integration flows and enforce data governance and quality rules with a cognitive design that recognizes and suggests usage patterns.
A highly scalable data integration tool for designing, developing and running jobs that move and transform data on premises and in the cloud.
Get end-to-end information-integration capabilities to help you understand, govern, create, maintain, transform and deliver quality data.
Leverage capabilities to continuously cleanse data and monitor data quality, helping turn data into trusted information.
Provide a fully customizable, comprehensive data-integration-and-governance platform, powered by the IBM Cloud® infrastructure.