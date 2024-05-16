IBM InfoSphere Information Server for Data Integration

Extracts and transforms data in any style and loads into any system

Transforms data in any style

IBM InfoSphere® Information Server for Data Integration extracts and transforms data in any style and loads it to any system. The result is  fast time-to-value. The system provides built-in transformation functions and a common metadata framework that increases efficiencies. It also offers multiple options for delivering data – bulk ETL (extract, transform and load), virtual (federated) and incremental (data replication).
Delivers big data — better and faster

Provides a scalable data integration platform. Enables you to outperform Hadoop-only distributions, processes the right workloads with the right tools and delivers data governance using data lineage.

 Enables cloud initiatives

Delivers data integration as part of a private or public cloud or integrates on-premises data with a cloud environment.

 Provisions data quickly

Enables non-technical users to quickly provision data when and where they need it.

 Provides a streamlined interface

Includes an easy-to-use graphical interface that empowers your users across the enterprise.

 Satisfies complex requirements

Integrates data on demand across multiple sources and targets and satisfies complex requirements using a powerful scalable runtime environment.

 Uses native API connectivity

Invokes native API connectivity and parallelism to integrate with DBMS, big data sources, messaging queues, ERP and other packaged applications, industry formats and mainframe systems.
Key features
User interface modernization and consolidation

The IBM InfoSphere DataStage® Flow Designer features automatic schema propagation, highlighted compile errors, type-ahead search and backwards capability.
Improving management and runtime on the data lake

High resilience for running Information Server on Hadoop through measures such as improved high availability, higher precision in container estimation, and queue management for fast and uninterrupted execution.
Connectivity enhancement

Automated deployment through Docker/Kubernetes for fast and easy deployment and elastic expansion/reduction of runtime environments.
Platform modernization and simplification

Create data integration flows and enforce data governance and quality rules with a cognitive design that recognizes and suggests usage patterns.
Additional data integration products IBM InfoSphere DataStage

A highly scalable data integration tool for designing, developing and running jobs that move and transform data on premises and in the cloud.

 IBM InfoSphere Information Server Enterprise Edition

Get end-to-end information-integration capabilities to help you understand, govern, create, maintain, transform and deliver quality data.

 InfoSphere Information Server for Data Quality

Leverage capabilities to continuously cleanse data and monitor data quality, helping turn data into trusted information.

 InfoSphere Information Server on Cloud

Provide a fully customizable, comprehensive data-integration-and-governance platform, powered by the IBM Cloud® infrastructure.

