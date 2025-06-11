Get the high-quality data you need for enterprise AI

Nothing is more fundamental to AI than your enterprise data quality. How do you ensure it’s fit-for-purpose, properly prepared and tailored to your needs?

Not all data is equal

There’s a fundamental truth to training AI: bad data in, bad data out. To ensure AI success, business leaders must find the data that’s meaningful and relevant to their business objectives.  

That means being able to access and enrich their unstructured data (such as video, presentations and emails) and turn it into quality fuel for AI.  

Every company that we work with is a data company. Whether or not they think that data is their main product or not, that is the thing that makes them unique. Scott Brokaw Vice President, Product, Data Integration, IBM
Barriers to high-quality data 90% of data generated in 2022

was estimated to be unstructured1

 29% of tech leaders strongly agree

that their enterprise data meets the standards to support scaling of gen AI2

 61% of CEOs identified data lineage

as one of the biggest barriers to generative AI3

Preparing your data enables higher quality

A three-step framework about data governance, observability, and lineage has proven relevant to many data leaders.

Client story A new era of AI takes off

Lockheed Martin launched an AI transformation that unified 46
disparate data systems and tools into a single integrated platform.

IBM’s newest offerings will enable organizations to ingest, govern and
retrieve structured and unstructured data so they can scale accurate,
performant generative AI.

 

Footnotes
  1. Agentic AI has an unstructured data problem: IBM is unveiling a solution, Edward Calvesbert, IBM, 2025.
  2. 6 blind spots tech leaders must reveal, IBM Institute for Business Value, 2024.
  3. CEO decision-making in the age of AI: Act with intention, IBM Institute for Business Value, 2023.