Every conversation starts with generative AI, but ends with data. Why? Because there is no AI without data. Generative AI is changing the way we think about data. To understand how enterprises use generative AI to contribute to a competitive advantage, we must think about the relationship between generative AI and data.



In this episode of AI Academy, explore why high-quality data is essential for the successful use of generative AI, then use our guidebook to put what you’ve learned into practice.