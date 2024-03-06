AI Academy
Is data management the secret to generative AI?

Every conversation starts with generative AI, but ends with data. Why? Because there is no AI without data. Generative AI is changing the way we think about data. To understand how enterprises use generative AI to contribute to a competitive advantage, we must think about the relationship between generative AI and data.

In this episode of AI Academy, explore why high-quality data is essential for the successful use of generative AI, then use our guidebook to put what you’ve learned into practice.

What you’ll learn
  • How enterprise data can drive productivity gains
  • How solutions like data lakehouses can overcome data silo problems
  • How genAI can be customized with data for enterprise applications and workflow integration
How enterprises implement AI using their own data can make the difference between the winners and losers. Edward Calvesbert Vice President of Product Management IBM watsonx™ platform
The data store for AI

Check out this practical guide to learn how to use generative AI to redefine the way your marketing teams work in an era where innovation is constant and customer expectations evolve endlessly.

How data and AI help you win fantasy football

Data driven decision making exceeds any intuition in fantasy football (or any other sport). When you get your data ready the right way, you can use AI models to gain powerful insights.
Become a value creator with generative AI

Hear the different approaches to applying generative AI—and how an AI platform targeted for your use cases can jumpstart business value.
Why foundation models are a paradigm shift for AI

Learn about a new class of flexible, reusable AI models that can unlock new revenue, reduce costs and increase productivity. Then use our guidebook to dive deeper.
