Building a data strategy for enterprise AI

Data is the fuel that powers all AI capabilities and use cases. And while most organizations today have plenty of “fuel in the tank,” they struggle to produce generative AI models that drive significant business value because they’re working with “low-grade fuel,” so to speak. Without quality data, there is no quality AI. In this episode of AI Academy, Cathy Reese explains how organizations today need a data strategy that’s ready for advanced AI, which will require them to harness their highest quality data assets.
Watch (8:21)
What you’ll learn
  • Why the AI boom has changed what “quality data” is
  • How to get beyond the data quality barrier
  • What it takes to prepare a roadmap for data readiness
The right combination of processes, technology, and people ensures your enterprise data is high quality, accessible, and meets the requirements for any use case, especially AI. Cathy Reese Senior Partner, Public Hybrid Cloud and Data Leader IBM Consulting®

Get the guidebook

A guide to AI-Ready Data

AI-Ready Data emphasizes that AI capable of driving business success begins with data specifically prepared for AI applications. This resource explores six key actions data leaders can take to ensure enterprise data is ready to power AI effectively.

 Download the guide

Related resources

Is data management the secret to generative AI?

Every conversation starts with generative AI, but ends with data. Why? Because there is no AI without data. Generative AI is changing the way we think about data.

The Data Differentiator

A data leader’s guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage.
5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth

Activate these five mindshifts to create clarity in crisis—and supercharge your organization’s growth.

Receive AI Academy updates

We hope you're enjoying the AI Academy experience.  You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think newsletter.

 Subscribe to the Think newsletter
Take the next step in your AI Journey
AI solutions Discover watsonx Hybrid cloud solutions Explore products AI strategy briefing Sign up for a session