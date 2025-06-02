Data is the fuel that powers all AI capabilities and use cases. And while most organizations today have plenty of “fuel in the tank,” they struggle to produce generative AI models that drive significant business value because they’re working with “low-grade fuel,” so to speak. Without quality data, there is no quality AI. In this episode of AI Academy, Cathy Reese explains how organizations today need a data strategy that’s ready for advanced AI, which will require them to harness their highest quality data assets.