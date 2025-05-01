Lockheed Martin—a global leader in aerospace and defense technology—designs and delivers innovative, next-generation security solutions that help keep people and nations safe.

To ensure its customers remain a step ahead of their toughest challenges, Lockheed Martin embarked on a bold, AI-powered transformation to modernize and restructure its operations from the ground up.

The company teamed up with IBM to streamline its data landscape and overcome the complexities of data integration, which led to an AI-driven overhaul across the business, from daily tasks to strategic execution.

This paved the way for responsible, seamless, and secure integration of advanced AI technology, such as generative AI (gen AI) and agentic AI, into Lockheed Martin’s internal processes.