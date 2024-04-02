IBM® watsonx.governance™ was built to help you direct, manage and monitor the artificial intelligence (AI) activities of your organization .
IBM expands watsonx portfolio on AWS
Manage AI to address compliance policies, including the EU AI Act, worldwide—a nutrition label for AI.
Detect and mitigate risks proactively. Monitor fairness, bias, drift and new LLM metrics.
Manage, monitor and govern AI models from IBM, open-source communities and other model providers.
Implement fair, transparent approval processes. Monitor with alerts to proactively detect risks and avoid inaccurate, unfair or biased decisions. Automate the capture and documentation of model metadata with factsheets in support credit decisions.
Monitor chats for red flags regarding toxicity, personal information or off-topic conversations and alert when responses are outside of social norms. Support business process outsourcing activities across finance, human resources and procurement with dashboards and customizable workflows.
Promote transparency and accountability within supply chains. Proactively detect and mitigate any potential bias or errors in the system to optimize logistics, shorten cycles and reduce energy consumption.
“The EY.ai Confidence Index methodology/solution enabled by watsonx.governance will strengthen EY clients’ ability to measure, manage and mitigate risks by helping to empower confidence in the data, models, processes, and technology making up their solutions through an empirical and quantitative assessment of the underlying AI solution/model.”
— Mario Schlener, Global FS Risk Technology Lead, Lead Risk Consulting Canada, Co-Lead Global Responsible AI, EY
“We understand our clients’ needs in bringing together and managing disparate tools, applications, and workflows, and we feel confident about IBM’s open approach and new watsonx.governance capabilities along with TechM amplifAI offerings will allow us to help them scale and realize the full potential of generative AI within their businesses.”
— Hasit Trivedi, CTO Digital Technologies and Global Head AI, Tech Mahindra
“We look forward to delivering on the promise of responsible AI by leveraging the watsonx.governance capabilities to support both regulatory requirements that have already emerged, as well as fundamental enterprise-wide requirements for an AI lifecycle control.”
— Per Falck Jensen, Vice President, Managing Director, Denmark Head of Sales Nordic Region, NTT DATA Business Solutions
Get started with your governance strategy to direct, manage and monitor your organization’s AI activities.
IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion. See Pricing for more detail. Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities, and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.