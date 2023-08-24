With IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform, we are forging new and extending existing technology partnerships with artificial intelligence (AI) technology leaders to boost innovation and unlock value for enterprises around the world. Together, we are:
Use the validated integrations of your existing technology investments or partner with us and extend the capabilities of your commercial applications with AI-powered capabilities.
Join Partner Plus
Build with IBM
Find a partner in the IBM Partner Plus directory
IBM leads the AI innovation landscape with this growing list of technology partners. We showcase several who have made strides to position their integration efforts with watsonx in the marketplace.
IBM® watsonx.ai™ users can access leading open-source Python libraries for AI through Anaconda Repository. The watsonx.ai integration can deploy on-premises for Python security vulnerability management.
The IBM, AWS and Red Hat® partnership enables companies to quickly and responsibly scale AI workloads by using a comprehensive stack of generative AI, which consists of Amazon Bedrock and IBM watsonx running on AWS Cloud and across hybrid cloud environments.
The Cloudera data platform seamlessly integrates with watsonx.data, enabling customers to access and share a single copy of data without duplication or the need for ETL, all while harnessing the full value of AI across their businesses.
Real-time vector database scales to billions of vectors. Vector Search offers an integrated solution with IBM watsonx for contextual data, data pipelines and memory storage in a user-friendly cloud platform.
Watsonx and Elastic assist businesses in scaling their search capabilities. By using IBM watsonx™ Discovery, which is powered by Elasticsearch, clients can use semantic search and generative AI to provide real-time conversational answers based on proprietary data.
Watsonx and Hugging Face help enterprises build, deploy and customize foundation models across multiple domains. Within watsonx, AI builders can use pre-trained models from IBM and Hugging Face to support a range of natural language processing tasks.
IBM and Intel optimize the watsonx.data stack and achieve breakthrough performance through our joint technological contributions to the Presto open-source community.
LangChain is a popular framework to simplify the creation and development of applications that are powered by large language models. Watsonx supports the use of LangChain for building generative AI solutions.
IBM and Meta have partnered to drive open innovation in AI. This includes providing Meta's state-of-the-art Llama models on watsonx and collaborating on key open-source AI technologies such as PyTorch, Presto and Velox.
Get the enterprise-grade capabilities necessary to confidently start your scalable, resilient, secure and supported AI journey. MongoDB Vector Search and IBM watsonx.ai AI studio unlock the most powerful combination of traditional and generative AI for developers.
SingleStoreDB and watsonx.ai are suited for generative AI applications, offering features such as semantic search, fast data ingestion, low-latency response times for serving foundation models, traditional machine learning and handling highly concurrent queries.
SuperAnnotate enables you to build and deploy better models through the creation of custom datasets for fine-tuning of LLMs. With SuperAnnotate and IBM watsonx.ai, you can easily fine-tune, evaluate, and deploy custom models for Gen AI.
Leverage a broad array of leading ISV offerings to help you deploy AI responsibly and securely with governance, risk and compliance (GRC) capabilities.
CalypsoAI leads in AI Security and Enablement, empowering enterprises to leverage generative AI and LLMs safely. With CalypsoAI and watsonx you get centralized and scalable security, observability and control across all models.
Enzai provides an AI governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution that helps organisations understand and manage the risks that come with AI, while meeting their emerging regulatory obligations. Formed in 2021 by a team of leading lawyers and engineers, the company is on a mission to ensure powerful AI technologies can fulfil their true potential.
Galileo is an end-to-end platform for GenAI evaluation and observability, powered by research-backed evaluation foundation models. Leverage Galileo with the IBM watsonx SDK to measure RAG performance, detect hallucinations, and quickly evaluate prompts and LLMs.
Kindo is an orchestration platform that provides visibility, compliance, governance, and control over the use of AI in your organization, so your people can safely enjoy the productivity benefits.
The simple integration of Preamble with watsonx enables organizations to unlock AI capabilities. Our user-friendly platform offers customization, security, and monitoring of AI Applications.
Robust Intelligence provides the first end-to-end platform for AI application security. Our AI Firewall integrates with WatsonX to protect against safety and security threats in real time.
Validaitor is the leading AI testing and compliance management platform which provides comprehensive AI red-teaming capabilities as well as compliance automation with AI regulations and standards. Validaitor is now integrated with IBM watsonx and testing AI models from IBM watsonx with Validaitor is just a few clicks.
Connect to a broad array of data sources for working with data in watsonx.ai, including many of the third-party services that are part of the ecosystem of watsonx technology partners.
Boost your AI's performance effortlessly. Connect your vector databases to watsonx.ai, and improve the precision and reliability of your retrieval augmented generation (RAG) models. Set up a project and follow our steps to generate context-rich answers to complex questions.
Enhance your content representation with embedding services. Connect watsonx.ai to any of the following embedding services that works best to convert your content into the embedding space for tasks such as similarity search and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) .
IBM watsonx Assistant is a conversational AI platform for fast and friendly customer care. Integrate watsonx Assistant to a wide range of channels and web applications to speed up communications with customers, boost productivity and improve your bottom line.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate automates your time-consuming tasks, so you can focus on the work that matters most. It integrates easily across your existing systems and tools, so your team gets the information they need when they need it, resulting in increased productivity and improved business results.