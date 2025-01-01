Deliver data at scale with watsonx.data integration
Transform raw data into AI-ready data with a streamlined user experience for integrating any data using any style
watsonx.data integration screen

Is your data ready
for the age of AI?

Modern workloads for AI require an agile data foundation. But too often, understaffed data teams are burdened with too many tools and too many tech shifts. IBM® watsonx.data® integration works across all integration styles, data types and storage architectures to make pipeline design and optimization intuitive and durable. 

Simplify integration, supercharge AI

More building, less tooling 

A unified control plane that features the full spectrum of data integration capabilities helps save time and money by eliminating workflow friction and tool sprawl.

 Future-ready data pipelines 

Pipelines that can be built and reused regardless of underlying technology shifts ensure you don’t have to perpetually return to the drawing board.

 Democratize data engineering

No-code, low-code and pro-code interfaces—plus AI assistants that respond to natural language—empower team members of all skill levels to design pipelines.

 Flexible pipelines, reduced spend 

Whether it resides on prem or in a public, private or hybrid cloud, process your data more efficiently with adaptable pipelines that drive cost savings and minimize risky data movement.

Decrease complexity. Increase productivity.

One solution for every style

Watsonx.data integration features a unified control plane that allows you to integrate both structured and unstructured data using a mix of styles—including batch, real-time streaming and replication—so you’re not wasting time and money toggling between tools.

 
AI-powered simplicity

Turn any team member into a data pro with an AI-powered assistant that simplifies pipeline creation and maintenance. Plus, flexible pipeline design options provide a user-friendly authoring experience for any skill level: no-code, low-code or pro-code.
More performance, less cost

A range of processing options—from remote engines to ELT pushdown capabilities—delivers the flexibility to choose where and how your pipelines run. 
Build and manage intelligent pipelines
Enterprise-grade batch integration 

Efficiently batch high volumes of complex data from any source to any target with a modern, high-performance ELT/ETL approach built for enterprise use cases. 
Real-time insights

Streaming data pipelines empower you to leverage data-driven insights in real time so you’re never scrambling to overcome outdated information.
Unstructured inputs, AI-ready outputs

Ingest, transform and preprocess high volumes of unstructured data to improve the accuracy of your AI, including RAG-based apps. 
Always-on pipeline monitoring

Quickly find and fix data issues before they impact end users with continuous data observability features.
Stay in sync, stay one step ahead

Subsecond, low-latency data replication keeps your systems in sync, ensuring consistent access to critical data. 

Resources

Watch a webinar to discover how you can unlock the full potential of your data for AI.

For the 19th consecutive year, IBM was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools.

The Data Differentiator is a guide for leaders tasked with designing and implementing a data strategy that fuels growth and innovation.

Take the next step

It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge.

It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration. 

