Smarter data decisions with watsonx.data intelligence
 

Discover, govern and share your data—wherever it resides—to fuel AI that delivers accurate, timely and relevant insights

Start your free trial Take the product tour

Introducing IBM® watsonx.data intelligence 

Discover how watsonx.data intelligence helps your teams deliver meaningful data to your business.

Read the announcement blog

AI-driven insights

Your data holds tremendous value, particularly for AI and analytics. But raw data is often stuck in silos or missing key context. The sheer volume of enterprise data makes matters worse. How can you separate the signal from the noise and put your most meaningful data to work, whether it’s structured or unstructured? 

Watsonx.data intelligence leverages metadata to discover, curate and govern data assets across on prem and public, private or hybrid cloud environments. That makes life easier for data engineers, architects, stewards and consumers. 

 
Data insights made easy

Discover the data that matters most 

AI-powered capabilities unify, enrich and curate your data— both structured and unstructured—helping you derive meaning from once siloed sources.

 Strong frameworks, trustworthy AI

Knowledge accelerators facilitate speed and standardization, helping you deliver high-quality, compliant and business-ready data.

 Less effort, more meaning 

Data stewards save time and effort through automated data discovery, enrichment, classification, glossary generation, impact analysis and quality scoring. 

 Smart made simple 

An intuitive, natural language interface helps users of any skill level access and leverage data. 

Simplify data intelligence, supercharge AI 

Data governance and catalog

Watsonx.data intelligence automatically labels and contextualizes vast amounts of metadata and stores it in an easily searchable catalog. 

 See how
By the numbers 110% productivity boost

Data stewards can increase their productivity by automating critical tasks that create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets.1 

 90% time saved by data engineers

By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce the time they spend on optimizing processes.1

 95% time savings for data consumers

Self-service data solutions that discover, access and understand data can drastically reduce manual effort for data consumers.1
Automate quality at scale 

AI needs accurate, consistent and trustworthy data that doesn’t require manual maintenance. And when data quality issues inevitably arise, they need to be promptly identified, prioritized and remediated. That’s why watsonx.data intelligence features tools that automate data profiling, data cleansing and data validation.

 Discover more
By the numbers 110% productivity boost

Data stewards can increase their productivity by automating critical tasks that create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets.1 

 90% time saved by data engineers

By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce the time they spend on optimizing processes.1

 95% time savings for data consumers

Self-service data solutions that discover, access and understand data can drastically reduce manual effort for data consumers.1
Track your data. Trust your data

Automated flow scanning provides a clear map of data connections across your environment and produces clear visualizations of your data from origin to consumption—and its transformations along the way—that help you troubleshoot more effectively. 

 Start mapping
By the numbers 110% productivity boost

Data stewards can increase their productivity by automating critical tasks that create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets.1 

 90% time saved by data engineers

By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce the time they spend on optimizing processes.1

 95% time savings for data consumers

Self-service data solutions that discover, access and understand data can drastically reduce manual effort for data consumers.1
Cultivate a data-driven culture

Automate the sharing of reusable data products such as sales dashboards, supply chain logs and analytics reports to help facilitate a data-driven culture that capitalizes on insights when they’re most relevant. 

 Start sharing
By the numbers 110% productivity boost

Data stewards can increase their productivity by automating critical tasks that create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets.1 

 90% time saved by data engineers

By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce the time they spend on optimizing processes.1

 95% time savings for data consumers

Self-service data solutions that discover, access and understand data can drastically reduce manual effort for data consumers.1
Data governance and catalog

Watsonx.data intelligence automatically labels and contextualizes vast amounts of metadata and stores it in an easily searchable catalog. 

 See how
By the numbers 110% productivity boost

Data stewards can increase their productivity by automating critical tasks that create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets.1 

 90% time saved by data engineers

By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce the time they spend on optimizing processes.1

 95% time savings for data consumers

Self-service data solutions that discover, access and understand data can drastically reduce manual effort for data consumers.1
Automate quality at scale 

AI needs accurate, consistent and trustworthy data that doesn’t require manual maintenance. And when data quality issues inevitably arise, they need to be promptly identified, prioritized and remediated. That’s why watsonx.data intelligence features tools that automate data profiling, data cleansing and data validation.

 Discover more
By the numbers 110% productivity boost

Data stewards can increase their productivity by automating critical tasks that create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets.1 

 90% time saved by data engineers

By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce the time they spend on optimizing processes.1

 95% time savings for data consumers

Self-service data solutions that discover, access and understand data can drastically reduce manual effort for data consumers.1
Track your data. Trust your data

Automated flow scanning provides a clear map of data connections across your environment and produces clear visualizations of your data from origin to consumption—and its transformations along the way—that help you troubleshoot more effectively. 

 Start mapping
By the numbers 110% productivity boost

Data stewards can increase their productivity by automating critical tasks that create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets.1 

 90% time saved by data engineers

By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce the time they spend on optimizing processes.1

 95% time savings for data consumers

Self-service data solutions that discover, access and understand data can drastically reduce manual effort for data consumers.1
Cultivate a data-driven culture

Automate the sharing of reusable data products such as sales dashboards, supply chain logs and analytics reports to help facilitate a data-driven culture that capitalizes on insights when they’re most relevant. 

 Start sharing
By the numbers 110% productivity boost

Data stewards can increase their productivity by automating critical tasks that create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets.1 

 90% time saved by data engineers

By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce the time they spend on optimizing processes.1

 95% time savings for data consumers

Self-service data solutions that discover, access and understand data can drastically reduce manual effort for data consumers.1

Resources

IBM was recognized as a Leader in the ISG Data Intelligence Buyer’s Guide for 2024.

Learn why

IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for its IBM Knowledge Catalog, a comprehensive data governance solution that supports AI and data intelligence.

Read the report

IBM is named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms and praised for its ability to scale high quality data.

Learn why

Get insights from our data leaders on how to integrate all your data for better gen AI.

Dive in

Related products

IBM® watsonx.data integration unifies your data—structured and unstructured—across all integration styles and storage architectures, helping it become AI ready.

Explore watsonx.data integration

IBM® watsonx.data® shatters traditional lakehouse limitations, pioneering new standards for data integration, enrichment and governance that foster more accurate AI.

Explore watsonx.data

Take the next step

Scale high quality data and improve your AI with watsonx.data intelligence.

 Book a live demo
Footnote

¹ Examples presented are illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.

 