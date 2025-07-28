Governance and Catalog

An intelligent data catalog for the AI era
Introducing IBM® watsonx.data intelligence 

Discover how watsonx.data intelligence helps your teams deliver meaningful data to your business.

An intelligent data catalog for the AI era

watsonx.data intelligence provides data governance software (formerly IBM Knowledge Catalog) that provides a data catalog to automate data discovery, data quality management and data protection. The enterprise metadata repository activates information for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning supported by active metadata. Find, understand, manage, curate and access data, knowledge assets and their relationships, wherever they reside, on cloud or on-premises.

Governed catalogs

Using advanced data classification and masking functions, data protection rules support secure data handling through data lineage tracking and comprehensive audit trails.   

Knowledge accelerators

Facilitating the swift deployment of data governance and analytics frameworks, ready-to-use vocabularies help ensure a consistent approach to data quality and compliance, saving time and effort.

LLM-powered metadata enrichment

Built on trusted IBM Research® models, automatically analyze and enhance technical metadata with more context, labels or descriptions, across thousands of assets concurrently.

Intelligent search

Expands and enhances user queries by using AI to quickly surface crucial information and insightful answers that are directly relevant, and based on semantic meaning.

Enhanced governance, quality and security

Manual processes, low data literacy and growing data volumes hinder data and AI initiatives. A DataOps practice with a data catalog tool can drive agility and speed by delivering high-quality, trusted enterprise data and enabling collaboration.
Improve data quality

Interprets data in the business context that it is used. You can discover and assess data quality for millions of assets, wherever the data resides.

Screenshot showing redact social security number
Manage data privacy and compliance

Enable data privacy and define data policies that describe how data can be used and handled.

Screenshot showing a new data protection rule
Govern data lakehouses

Discover how it can be used as a central hub for sensitive data policies that can then be enforced within IBM® watsonx.data™.

Screenshot showing visualizing data in a project
Enable self-service discovery and analysis

Empower data citizens with quick access to quality data. Share insights and awareness of trusted data to drive monetization. Deploy data for AI, reducing costs and speeding time to value.

Benefits >70% Knowledge accelerators

More than 70%* cost savings in manual labor for regulatory compliance.

 >90% LLM-based metadata enrichment

More than 90%* reduction in time and effort for mapping business terms to data and generating asset names and descriptions.

 ~55% Intelligent search

Time spent searching for data decreased by approximately 55%*.

Analyst report

IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms

Upcoming webinars

Explore how IBM is reshaping data discovery, access and management with AI-powered Intelligent Search and the Data Intelligence Assistant.

Discover how IBM watsonx.data intelligence uses Gen AI to simplify data governance and improve data access.

Learn how IBM automates data quality and helps track lineage to ensure trusted, compliant data.

Disclaimer

* Examples presented are illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.