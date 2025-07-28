Governance and Catalog

Using advanced data classification and masking functions, data protection rules support secure data handling through data lineage tracking and comprehensive audit trails.
Facilitating the swift deployment of data governance and analytics frameworks, ready-to-use vocabularies help ensure a consistent approach to data quality and compliance, saving time and effort.
Built on trusted IBM Research® models, automatically analyze and enhance technical metadata with more context, labels or descriptions, across thousands of assets concurrently.
Expands and enhances user queries by using AI to quickly surface crucial information and insightful answers that are directly relevant, and based on semantic meaning.
Manual processes, low data literacy and growing data volumes hinder data and AI initiatives. A DataOps practice with a data catalog tool can drive agility and speed by delivering high-quality, trusted enterprise data and enabling collaboration.
More than 70%* cost savings in manual labor for regulatory compliance.
More than 90%* reduction in time and effort for mapping business terms to data and generating asset names and descriptions.
Time spent searching for data decreased by approximately 55%*.
Try now and activate business-ready data for AI and analytics with intelligence backed by active metadata management.
