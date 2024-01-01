Know your information landscape

40% of data breaches involved data stored across multiple environments. Breached data stored in public clouds incurred the highest average breach cost at USD 5.17 million.

Innovative technologies, such as IBM® Guardium® software, provide a solution that can help you strengthen your data security programs by uncovering shadow data and protecting sensitive information across hybrid clouds. IBM Verify provides deep, AI-infused context for both consumer and workforce identity access management (IAM).

You can also streamline this undertaking further with identity and security experts who can help you define and manage solutions across hybrid cloud environments, transform governance workflows and demonstrate compliance.