Other Analyst reports Learn about what Gartner, IDC, Forrester and other top analyst firms say about IBM's solutions.

Security Cost of Data Breach report 2024 Be better prepared for breaches by understanding their causes and the factors that increase or reduce costs from the experiences of more than 600 organizations.

Consulting X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024 See insights and observations obtained from monitoring over 150 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries.

Security services ISG Ranks IBM a leader in four cybersecurity quadrants The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report 2024 analyzes the cybersecurity market of 250 vendors and compares provider portfolios and competitive strengths.

Security Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) Action Guide Effective 17 January 2025, DORA covers EU financial institutions and associated ICT service providers. Find out more about DORA EU Risk regulation harmonization.

Sustainability Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP Act) The DPDP Act sets obligations on organizations on how they collect, manage, and protect digital personal data, paving the way for a new era in data privacy and protection for Indian citizens.