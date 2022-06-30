Climate change, along with its impact on weather-related hazards, creates a unique set of interrelated risks and challenges for companies and their managers. It presents threats to various aspects of a business, ranging from immediate concerns, such as disruptions to operations, damage to physical assets and employee well-being, to more indirect impacts on supply chains and market viability. Grasping the magnitude and characteristics of these risks is essential, and strategies to manage them must be thoroughly and proactively incorporated into business decisions from the outset. So, what are the appropriate next steps? How can companies brace themselves against the ramifications of climate change and extreme weather conditions? Let’s explore ways to comprehend the risks involved more effectively and identify proactive measures to minimize these risks for your business and its stakeholders.