Organizations face potential disruptions and destruction as a result of climate hazards. It's essential that we not only focus on minimizing the impacts of climate change on the environment for tomorrow, but learn how to adapt to the impacts of climate change that we are facing today.
Climate change is impacting us today

Climate change, along with its impact on weather-related  hazards, creates a unique set of interrelated risks and challenges for companies and their managers. It presents threats to various aspects of a business, ranging from immediate concerns, such as disruptions to operations, damage to physical assets and employee well-being, to more indirect impacts on supply chains and market viability. Grasping the magnitude and characteristics of these risks is essential, and strategies to manage them must be thoroughly and proactively incorporated into business decisions from the outset. So, what are the appropriate next steps? How can companies brace themselves against the ramifications of climate change and extreme weather conditions? Let’s explore ways to comprehend the risks involved more effectively and identify proactive measures to minimize these risks for your business and its stakeholders.

Climate risk management is good for business and the planet.
What is medium to long-term climate risk and how does it differ from weather forecasting?

Climate hazard modeling is a sophisticated approach  that’s employed to assess and understand the potential risks that climate-related hazards pose to assets over extended time frames. This method differs significantly from traditional weather-related risk modeling in its temporal and contextual focus. Weather-related risk modeling typically involves real-time observations of  weather variables using meteorological data, satellite imagery  and computational models. Weather risk deals with short-term weather events and their immediate impacts; forward-looking climate hazard modeling takes a comprehensive, long-term perspective. It integrates historical climate data, climate change projections, hazard-specific models, and location-specific geographical and contextual input to predict the likelihood and severity of climate-related events, such as hurricanes, floods and heatwaves, decades into the future.

This exposure data can then be translated to meaningful data by using use-case-specific impact and loss functions. By considering factors, such as changing weather patterns, rising sea levels and increasing temperatures, this modeling approach enables stakeholders, including businesses, governments and insurers,  to make informed decisions about risk mitigation, long-range planning and resilience-building measures tailored to the evolving climate landscape. It empowers us to proactively address the complex challenges arising from a changing climate and its potential impacts on critical assets and infrastructure.

Acute climate hazards

Acute climate hazards refer to those that are event-driven, including increased severity of extreme weather events, such as cyclones, hurricanes, heat or cold waves, or floods.

Wildfires A combination of factors—including higher temperatures, lower relative humidity, as well as winds and lightning—can increase the risk of wildfires.
Floods As temperatures increase, we see more snowmelt, rising sea levels, and a higher potential for storm surges, all of which contribute to more frequent and severe flooding.
Heat waves Regarded as a period of sustained high temperatures over several days, we’re seeing an increase in the frequency, severity and duration of heat waves.
Storms As storms traverse warmer oceans, pulling in more water vapor and heat, we’re seeing increased intensity and decreased speed resulting in prolonged damage.

Chronic climate hazards

Chronic climate hazards refer to longer-term shifts in climate patterns (e.g., sustained higher temperatures, sea level rise, changing precipitation patterns) that may cause sea level rise or chronic heat waves.

Drought Prolonged dry periods are becoming more frequent, severe, and expansive, impacting water availability and drying out soil.
Soil erosion More frequent and intense rain can increase erosion resulting in greater amounts of sediment washing into rivers, lakes and streams. Degraded land is less able to support plant life.
Rising sea levels A combination of melt water from glaciers and ice sheets as well as thermal expansion of seawater as it warms is causing rising sea levels. This can cause erosion of beaches, inundation of deltas as well as flooding and loss of many marshes and wetlands.
Extreme temperature The average temperature of the Earth’s surface is now warmer than at any time in the last 100,000 years, with 2011 and 2020 representing the warmest on record.
How do climate hazards affect organizations?

Climate hazards can impact organizations in a number of critical ways.
Operational impacts

Unusual weather events can disrupt regular operations at facilities, resulting in losses due to reduced productivity, supply chain interruptions and delayed sales. For instance, Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas coast, causing a temporary shutdown of nearly all the state’s refining capacity, affecting up to 4.4 million barrels of oil per day.1
Asset and infrastructure damage and failures and rising insurance rates

Climate events can inflict damage or hinder critical infrastructure, leading to financial losses associated with repairs, replacements, increased insurance premiums and operational disruptions that may, in turn, result in downstream liabilities. An example of this situation is seen in Colorado, where a high risk for wildfires has contributed to homeowners’ premiums increasing almost 52% in 3 years.
Temporary and permanent displacement

Extreme events and chronic climate risks, such as droughts and extreme temperatures, can result in environmental displacement, impacting both productivity and shifts in market demand.
Value chain losses and logistical delays

Climate-related factors not only influence the demand, supply and pricing of critical inputs but can also cause disruptions in logistical infrastructure, leading to production delays. For instance, during the Great Texas Freeze, railway closures severed vital supply chain connections between Texas and the Pacific Northwest for 3 days.
Reduction of available utilities

Both acute and chronic physical hazards can lead to variations in the cost and availability of the energy utility infrastructure, affecting operational efficiency and necessitating alternative energy-generation solutions. For instance, a drought in Sichuan, China halted hydropower generation, resulting in a week-long shutdown for companies such as Intel and Apple.
Employee health and safety

Climate change can have health implications that impact employee well-being and safety, potentially increasing liabilities for companies. For example, rising temperatures and extreme heat events can pose health risks to outdoor workers, leading to increased healthcare costs and potential legal liabilities for employers.

How to adapt to climate hazards and mitigate climate risks

There are number of steps organizations can take to adequately prepare for the impacts of climate change.

 

Model and predict the potential effects of changing severities and impacts of weather events due to climate change. Locate, predict, prepare for and monitor the impact of an array of extreme weather perils that include intense storms, wildfires, flooding, extreme temperature, droughts, air pollution and others.

Understand risks based on various future climate and transition scenarios, and how they could impact the short-term and long-term strategic objectives of the company.

Use this intelligence to make the right decisions to build resilience and adaptation at the right time to minimize risk to the organization and its resources from the increasingly frequent impact of severe weather due to climate change.

Organizations need to understand their options for mitigating climate risk to their assets and assess the potential return on investment (ROI) on such actions.

It’s important to remain compliant for various local and international environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting disclosures and regulations such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

These points may appear straightforward to list but implementing them poses  a considerable challenge. Why? To fully grasp these risks, one must gather, amalgamate and scrutinize extensive data sets, including climate change and  global weather hazard models, along with a plethora of geospatial data from  Earth-monitoring satellites to mention a few. Additionally, data pertaining to  an organization’s assets, facilities, infrastructure and supply chain needs to be incorporated into the mix.

Furthermore, every industry and company operates with a unique and intricate  set of impact and loss functions that can’t be satisfied by standard data providers. Addressing these functions demands the adoption of new data science capabilities informed by the latest scientific research. Consequently, we’re faced with vast,  ever-evolving data volumes that require simplification, management, integration  and analysis. Such data complexities make it challenging to mobilize and  understand the data promptly, hampering the effectiveness of data-driven  decision-making processes.

Predictive Analytics for Proactive Planning

Organizations that are equipped to make data-driven decisions, can more effectively and proactively adapt to severe weather events that can adversely impact their operations. Tools that combine AI with weather, climate, and industry-specific geospatial data are particularly helpful in empowering organizations with near real-time data and insights. When developing your climate risk adaptation strategy and plan, look for solutions that help your organization:

  • Gain insights on the short-term, medium-term and long-term risks of climate  change based on various future carbon transition scenarios. Get a deeper   understanding of the methodology behind the models and where your company  and the industry have exposure to climate hazard-related risks.

  • Get use-case-specific estimations for value at risk and loss metrics for  immediate and second and third order impact functions. Enable you to build new data science models for how climate-related risks could jeopardize operations  that are specific to your company and industry.

  • Bring attention to these risks with dashboarding and analysis capabilities  designed to enhance stakeholder engagement. Understand the portfolio-level effects on your strategic objectives and perform a deep dive into asset-level  analysis. Help ensure business continuity by prioritizing mitigation efforts on  high-risk assets to improve operations and insurance costs.

  • Improve real-time decision-making to reduce costs, improve efficiency and  contribute to sustainability goals. Integrate data across platforms and software to make the information actionable.

  • Ease investor and stakeholder concerns by providing reporting features that provide all the information required for ESG reporting purposes.

Organizations today not only need to understand the risks climate hazards pose, but should leverage technology to predict and contextualize the specific risks of climate perils to their assets and business operations. By harnessing predictive analytics and geospatial modeling, it’s possible to create a robust climate risk adaptation plan and minimize organizational disruptions and destruction.
1 A short history of U.S. oil refining losses due to hurricanes, Reuters, 30 June 2022.