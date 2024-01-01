Manage APIs across integration, cloud-native microservices and developer ecosystem scenarios.
Gain insights into how IBM adds business value through a consulting-led approach focused on building strong automation and AI, and IT transformation through public cloud services.
Build a product-agnostic identity fabric with integrated solutions for customer identity and access management, and modernize employee authentication.
As augmented data quality, driven by AI, metadata and knowledge graph dominates the data quality market, see who's at the top.
Explore this research to help your organization automate operations, reduce complexity and churn, and transform IT operations.
IBM COS is the only object storage offering in market that is also the underlying storage of a major public cloud.
Learn how IBM adds business value with a focus on IT transformation through public cloud services.
Learn more about IBM's ability to execute and completeness of vision when it comes to finance and accounting business process outsourcing.
Gain valuable insights into the customer identity and access management (CIAM) market and see how IBM stacks up against other providers.
Discover why IBM solutions are leading in the rapidly evolving market, enabling organizations to make informed decisions about their authentication strategies for customers.
Learn why Forrester recognized IBM API Connect® as a Leader in API management software, evaluated across both Current Offering and Strategy categories.
Find out why IBM, with flagship Granite models, is recognized as a Strong Performer in AI Foundation Models for Language.
Learn why IBM is positioned as a Leader in Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) compliance, based on IDC analysis and customer feedback.
Discover new insights for selecting a managed detection and response (MDR) vendor that best aligns to your organization’s goals and why IBM is positioned as a leader in this category.
Explore how to maximize effectiveness of internal data sharing for business success and how IBM Data Product Hub can accelerate data-driven outcomes.
See how organizations can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo® to manage their fleet of assets and the employees responsible for their maintenance.
Learn about mobile device security issues in the age of increasing mobile usage and hybrid workforce and how organizations can improve their security posture.
Check out this survey on the state of sustainability in asset-management operations, its impact on business outcomes, and key success factors for sustainability adoption.
Uncover the benefits of AI platforms that enable foundation model customization through technology, processes and best practices, to help operationalize the gen AI lifecycle.
Explore why an intertwining of the human spirit and AI’s capabilities is needed to ensure that companies apply AI responsibly and sustainably.
Find out why having a comprehensive data lakehouse that supports generative AI creates the right opportunity to put any enterprise ahead of its competitors.
Explore how IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ can help developers leverage generative AI to accelerate code generation and productivity with automation and AI.
Read the report to see what makes IBM a leader offering comprehensive application modernization and migration solutions with a strong vision for the future of generative AI.
Explore how IBM Cloud for VCFaaS (VCFaaS) offers the benefits of traditional virtualization with the next-generation capabilities of the public cloud.
Read the report to learn why IBM Verify is recognized as a Leader offering one of the most comprehensive solutions in the identity and access management (IAM) market.
Learn about the value of the strategic cybersecurity partnership between IBM Consulting® and Palo Alto Networks in helping clients better navigate evolving security threats.
Explore how organizations can uncover real business value by combining application performance monitoring (APM) and hybrid cloud cost optimization tools.
Gain insights into how IBM adds business value through a consulting-led approach focused on building strong automation and AI, and IT transformation through public cloud services.
Explore why it is important to have an active cyber recovery plan in place and how IBM Cloud® Cyber Recovery can supplement your existing investments in disaster recovery.
Explore how banks can benefit from the innovations in grid computing—elasticity, built-in security, and scalability and serve as a one-stop shop for all their technology needs.
The report provides unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.
Explore research to see how IBM stacks up against other top AI foundation models for language providers.
Learn why Gartner recognized IBM as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing.
Dive into strategic insights on how to leverage IBM mainframe investments effectively.
Gain insight into investment challenges in emerging space technologies, advances in quantum computing and new policies related to AI supporting military operations.
Get insights into the current capabilities and future strategies of global systems integrators (GSI) as well as leading consultancies.
Learn why Cloud xP&A is a maturing approach to enterprise planning that packages financial and operational planning on a single vendor platform.
See how IBM API Connect enables organizations to manage their APIs across integration, cloud-native microservices and developer ecosystem scenarios.
Evaluate cloud security services vendors in the Asia/Pacific region on the strength of their current capabilities, portfolio, delivery, go-to-market (GTM) activities and partnerships.
See a comprehensive framework and set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing short- and long-term experience design services.
Learn how observability offers teams an opportunity to move from a reactive to a proactive, more automated, and predictive posture for monitoring and managing digital products and services.
Read IDC's opinion on order orchestration and fulfillment applications, and why IBM is positioned as a Leader in this report.
Explore how delivering IT through an XaaS (anything as a service) foundation can help reduce costs and risks while accelerating business outcomes.
Discover how sustainability is crucial and why IBM LinuxONE is a viable choice for businesses looking to prioritize sustainability in their datacenter operations.
Learn how retailers can meet customer needs by understanding what inventory is available to promise and delivering on that promise.
Explore how a digitally transformed order management system enables omnichannel retailers to meet changing expectations while operating profitably.
Learn about AI adoption challenges, particularly lack of AI governance and risk management solutions, and how to build a framework to drive responsible AI.
IBM has been recognized as a Leader for 8 years in a row for our distributed file systems and object storage deployments.
Learn how IBM adds business value with a focus on IT transformation through public cloud services.
AM continues to be an attractive target for attackers—see how ITDR will grow in importance in 2024, along with support for passkeys and identity verification.
See why IBM was recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice in Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms for Watsonx Assistant.
Learn how IBM built a governance framework to streamline the process of detecting and managing technology ethics concerns in AI projects.
See why API management is critical yet cumbersome without technology that supports the organization’s API strategy, ranging from business alignment to developer enablement.
In a technology market of ever-changing regulations, organizations must seek a governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution that is flexible to regulatory change, yet simple enough to deploy to large numbers of users. Read on to learn which solution is the best fit.
Data observability goes beyond traditional monitoring and detection. It also provides robust, integrated visibility over data and data landscape.
With augmented data quality, driven by AI, metadata and knowledge graph dominating the data quality market, see the top players.
See how security and risk management leaders can evolve their current IAM infrastructure toward an identity fabric.
In a 22-criterion evaluation of digital operations planning and analytics providers, Forrester identified, researched, analyzed and scored the 15 most significant ones.
In this 26-criterion evaluation of digital process automation (DPA) providers, learn how 15 top providers measure up.
See application service providers bringing deep and differentiated capabilities across a variety of application modernization options.
Assess firms that support the assessment, selection and implementation of the Oracle suite of supply chain management tools.
Evaluate firms that support the assessment, selection and implementation of the SAP suite of supply chain management tools.
Become familiar with AI governance platforms that ensure end-to-end AI/ML life-cycle governance, collaborative risk management and regulatory excellence for AI.
As software continues to permeate every aspect of product and operations transformation, see a vendor assessment of software engineering services providers.
Explore this research to help your organization automate operations, reduce complexity and churn, and transform IT operations.