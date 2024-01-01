KuppingerCole (2024) KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for CIAM Gain valuable insights into the customer identity and access management (CIAM) market and see how IBM stacks up against other providers.

KuppingerCole (2024) KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Passwordless Discover why IBM solutions are leading in the rapidly evolving market, enabling organizations to make informed decisions about their authentication strategies for customers.

Forrester (2024) The Forrester Wave™: API Management Software Learn why Forrester recognized IBM API Connect® as a Leader in API management software, evaluated across both Current Offering and Strategy categories.

Forrester (2024) The Forrester Wave™: AI Foundation Models For Language Find out why IBM, with flagship Granite models, is recognized as a Strong Performer in AI Foundation Models for Language.

IDC MarketScape (2024) European ESG Technology Services for CSRD Compliance Vendor Assessment Learn why IBM is positioned as a Leader in Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) compliance, based on IDC analysis and customer feedback.

IDC MarketScape (2024) Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Vendor Assessment Discover new insights for selecting a managed detection and response (MDR) vendor that best aligns to your organization’s goals and why IBM is positioned as a leader in this category.

IDC (2024) Unlock Data Value by Enabling Data Product Sharing Explore how to maximize effectiveness of internal data sharing for business success and how IBM Data Product Hub can accelerate data-driven outcomes.

IDC (2024) The Business Value of IBM Maximo See how organizations can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo® to manage their fleet of assets and the employees responsible for their maintenance.

IDC (2024) Mobile Devices in the Enterprise Security Landscape: Gaps and Issues Learn about mobile device security issues in the age of increasing mobile usage and hybrid workforce and how organizations can improve their security posture.

IDC (2024) The State of Sustainability in Asset Management Check out this survey on the state of sustainability in asset-management operations, its impact on business outcomes, and key success factors for sustainability adoption.

IDC (2024) The Truth About Successful Generative AI Uncover the benefits of AI platforms that enable foundation model customization through technology, processes and best practices, to help operationalize the gen AI lifecycle.

IDC (2024) The Rise of AI for Business: Unlock Superior Top and Bottom Lines with Trusted Partner Solutions Explore why an intertwining of the human spirit and AI’s capabilities is needed to ensure that companies apply AI responsibly and sustainably.

IDC (2024) Optimizing the Enterprise Data Environment for Generative AI Find out why having a comprehensive data lakehouse that supports generative AI creates the right opportunity to put any enterprise ahead of its competitors.

IDC (2024) AI Coding Assistants for Application Modernization and IT Automation Explore how IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ can help developers leverage generative AI to accelerate code generation and productivity with automation and AI.

Forrester (2024) The Forrester Wave™: Application Modernization And Migration Services Read the report to see what makes IBM a leader offering comprehensive application modernization and migration solutions with a strong vision for the future of generative AI.

IDC (2024) Finding Answers: How to Move Challenging Workloads to the Cloud Explore how IBM Cloud for VCFaaS (VCFaaS) offers the benefits of traditional virtualization with the next-generation capabilities of the public cloud.

KuppingerCole (2024) KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity Fabrics Read the report to learn why IBM Verify is recognized as a Leader offering one of the most comprehensive solutions in the identity and access management (IAM) market.

IDC (2024) IBM Becomes a Stronger Threat Management Advisor with the Partnership of Palo Alto Networks Learn about the value of the strategic cybersecurity partnership between IBM Consulting® and Palo Alto Networks in helping clients better navigate evolving security threats.

IDC (2024) The Business Value of Aligning Cost Optimization, Observability and Automation Explore how organizations can uncover real business value by combining application performance monitoring (APM) and hybrid cloud cost optimization tools.

Gartner (2024) Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services Gain insights into how IBM adds business value through a consulting-led approach focused on building strong automation and AI, and IT transformation through public cloud services.

IDC (2024) How Cyber-Recovery Eliminates Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt Explore why it is important to have an active cyber recovery plan in place and how IBM Cloud® Cyber Recovery can supplement your existing investments in disaster recovery.

IDC (2024) Banks Must Expand Their Grid Capacity Fast and Seamlessly or Suffer the Consequences Explore how banks can benefit from the innovations in grid computing—elasticity, built-in security, and scalability and serve as a one-stop shop for all their technology needs.

Gartner (2024) Predicts 2024: How Artificial Intelligence Will Impact Analytics Users The report provides unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.

Forrester (2024) The Forrester Wave™: AI Foundation Models For Language Explore research to see how IBM stacks up against other top AI foundation models for language providers.

Gartner (2024) Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Learn why Gartner recognized IBM as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing.

Gartner (2024) The State of IBM Mainframe at 60 Dive into strategic insights on how to leverage IBM mainframe investments effectively.

Gartner (2024) Predicts 2024: Emerging Defense Technology and New Domains Gain insight into investment challenges in emerging space technologies, advances in quantum computing and new policies related to AI supporting military operations.

IDC MarketScape (2024) Worldwide Systems Integrators/Consultancies for Cybersecurity Consulting Services Vendor Assessment Get insights into the current capabilities and future strategies of global systems integrators (GSI) as well as leading consultancies.

Gartner (2024) Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions Learn why Cloud xP&A is a maturing approach to enterprise planning that packages financial and operational planning on a single vendor platform.

Gartner (2024) Magic Quadrant™ for API Management See how IBM API Connect enables organizations to manage their APIs across integration, cloud-native microservices and developer ecosystem scenarios.

IDC MarketScape (2023-2024) Asia/Pacific Cloud Security Services Vendor Assessment Evaluate cloud security services vendors in the Asia/Pacific region on the strength of their current capabilities, portfolio, delivery, go-to-market (GTM) activities and partnerships.

IDC MarketScape (2023-2024) Worldwide Experience Design Services Vendor Assessment See a comprehensive framework and set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing short- and long-term experience design services.

IDC (2023) CIO, SRE and IT Operations Observability Blueprint: Using Business Value Outcomes as a Best Practice Foundation Learn how observability offers teams an opportunity to move from a reactive to a proactive, more automated, and predictive posture for monitoring and managing digital products and services.

IDC MarketScape (2023) Worldwide Order Orchestration and Fulfillment Applications for Retail Vendor Assessment Read IDC's opinion on order orchestration and fulfillment applications, and why IBM is positioned as a Leader in this report.

IDC (2023) Digital Transformation in the Era of AI Drives Interest in XaaS Explore how delivering IT through an XaaS (anything as a service) foundation can help reduce costs and risks while accelerating business outcomes.

IDC (2023) Toward a Green-Performance, Low-Carbon Datacenter and the Role of IBM LinuxONE Discover how sustainability is crucial and why IBM LinuxONE is a viable choice for businesses looking to prioritize sustainability in their datacenter operations.

IDC (2023) Transforming B2C and B2B Customer Experiences with Omni-Channel Order Fulfillment Learn how retailers can meet customer needs by understanding what inventory is available to promise and delivering on that promise.

IDC (2023) Omni-Channel Experiences Accelerated with Order Management Transformation Explore how a digitally transformed order management system enables omnichannel retailers to meet changing expectations while operating profitably.

IDC (2023) Why AI Governance Is a Business Imperative for Scaling Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Learn about AI adoption challenges, particularly lack of AI governance and risk management solutions, and how to build a framework to drive responsible AI.

Gartner (2023) Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage IBM has been recognized as a Leader for 8 years in a row for our distributed file systems and object storage deployments.

Gartner (2023) Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services Learn how IBM adds business value with a focus on IT transformation through public cloud services.

Gartner (2023) Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management AM continues to be an attractive target for attackers—see how ITDR will grow in importance in 2024, along with support for passkeys and identity verification.

Gartner (2023) Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms See why IBM was recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice in Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms for Watsonx Assistant.

Gartner (2023) Case Study: An AI Governance Framework for Managing Use Case Ethics Learn how IBM built a governance framework to streamline the process of detecting and managing technology ethics concerns in AI projects.

Gartner (2023) Critical Capabilities for API Management See why API management is critical yet cumbersome without technology that supports the organization’s API strategy, ranging from business alignment to developer enablement.

Gartner (2023) Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders In a technology market of ever-changing regulations, organizations must seek a governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution that is flexible to regulatory change, yet simple enough to deploy to large numbers of users. Read on to learn which solution is the best fit.

Gartner (2023) Innovation Insight: Data Observability Enables Proactive Data Quality Data observability goes beyond traditional monitoring and detection. It also provides robust, integrated visibility over data and data landscape.

Gartner (2023) Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality With augmented data quality, driven by AI, metadata and knowledge graph dominating the data quality market, see the top players.

Gartner (2023) Definition: Identity Fabric See how security and risk management leaders can evolve their current IAM infrastructure toward an identity fabric.

Forrester (2023) The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Planning and Analytics In a 22-criterion evaluation of digital operations planning and analytics providers, Forrester identified, researched, analyzed and scored the 15 most significant ones.

Forrester (2023) The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software In this 26-criterion evaluation of digital process automation (DPA) providers, learn how 15 top providers measure up.

IDC MarketScape (2023) Worldwide Application Modernization Services Vendor Assessment See application service providers bringing deep and differentiated capabilities across a variety of application modernization options.

IDC MarketScape (2023) Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystem Services Vendor Assessment Assess firms that support the assessment, selection and implementation of the Oracle suite of supply chain management tools.

IDC MarketScape (2023) Worldwide Supply Chain SAP Ecosystem Services Vendor Assessment Evaluate firms that support the assessment, selection and implementation of the SAP suite of supply chain management tools.

IDC MarketScape (2023) Worldwide AI Governance Platforms Vendor Assessment Become familiar with AI governance platforms that ensure end-to-end AI/ML life-cycle governance, collaborative risk management and regulatory excellence for AI.

IDC MarketScape (2023) Worldwide Software Engineering Services Vendor Assessment As software continues to permeate every aspect of product and operations transformation, see a vendor assessment of software engineering services providers.